Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

In this week’s edition we look at new music featuring Stone, Faithless, Sweeney, Los Bitchos, Margø, Missy Higgins and the intriguing Ebinum Brothers.

There’s indie rock, classic house sounds, lo-fi murkiness, guitar surf rock and dark electronic pop.

Stone – Queen

Hailing from Liverpool this indie four piece have a stomping good tune with Queen and a homoerotic video to accompany it. The band have just released their debut album Fear Life for a Lifetime.

Faithless – Find a Way

Faithless have released their first music since the 2022 death of former member Maxi Jazz. Jazz had left the band a few albums back, but the band have spoken about the effect his passing has had on their lives. This time round the track features the vocals of spoken word poet Suli Breaks.

Remaining members Rollo and Sister Bliss have announced the band’s upcoming eighth album will be titled Champion Sound.

Sweeney – Crazy

Australian artist Sweeny is releasing mountains of music this year under this name and several other guises. Here’s he offers a cover of Crazy written by Liz Dooley and originally performed by South Australian band Swimsuit.

Ebinum Brothers – A Better World

Nigerian brothers Victory and Marvel have been modelling and dancing together for over a decade and now they’ve released their first slice of music.

The new project appears to be a moment of reset for the dup who have removed most of their previous work from their social media profiles for this new project to take centre stage.

The video to accompany A Better World was created in collaboration with filmmaker Benjamin Nicholas.

Margø – Pity Party

Filled with pinky plonk piano and dak electronic vibes, this odd tune stands out from the crowd. The artist has released several singles in recent months and their debut album Who Are You When You’re Alone is coming soon.

“Pity Party is a multifaceted song inspired by experiences with toxic relationships – with other people, as well as within myself.” Margø said of the tune. “This song is an inward look at how it feels to face the consequences of our own actions – and takes a sassy, tongue in cheek approach to the feelings of anxiety and self loathing attached to it.”

Missy Higgins – A Complicated Truth

The latest offering from Missy Higgins is a heartfelt ballad she wrote for her five-year-old daughter to help answer questions about her parents spitting up. The tune features on her forthcoming album The Second Act.

Los Bitchos – Kiki, You Complete Me

Our favourite four piece have delivered another slice of instrumental rock magic. If our lives were turned into a film, we’d definitely hire these girls to make the soundtrack. Their album Talkie Talkie will be out 10th August.