Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention. 

This week we explore new music from Lambrini Girls, Empty Threats, Shura, Saint Etienne, and Anna Lunoe teams up with Melanie C.

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Lambrini Grils – No Homo

Taken from their debut album Who Let the Dogs Out. The English punk rock duo is made up of Phoebe Lunny and Lily Macierira. Their album also included Company Culture, Big Dick Energy, and Filthy Rich Nepo Baby.

Empty Threats – Phone Call

Hailing from Adelaide The Empty Threats are a queer punk-noise act. They’re getting ready to release their second album Happy Birthday which was recorded live to capture the true essence of the band.

Shura featuring Cassandra Jenkins – Richardson

Shura is from the United Kingdom and later this year will release her third album I Got Sad For My Friends. Singer Cassandra Jenkins hails from New York City and makes beautiful ambient folk pop.

Saint Etienne – Alone Together (Hove Lawns Sunset Mix)

The English band’s most recent album The Night really flew under the radar. Now comes this mellow remix of one of the tunes created by band member Pete Wiggs.

Anna Lunoe & Melanie C – Girl

Australian DJ Anna Lunoe has tapped Melanie C for this new track. Lunoe has described the Spice Girls singer as one of her childhood heroes.

“People say never to meet your idols, but getting to meet Mel and subsequently become friends was one of my favourite moments of last year,” Lunoe said in a press statement.

“It’s been so amazing to get to know the wonderful person behind the icon and this song found its home with Mel’s incredible vocal tone and heart.”

Check out all the recent Fresh Tracks on our Spotify playlist.

News

Just.Equal delivers a scorecard on the Cook government’s performance

0
As Western Australian's head to the polls Brian Greig looks at the Labor government's performance.
News

Couch Potato | SBS Insight returns with a confronting episode

0
Body integrity will be the first topic for the show's 2025 season.
Culture

Lizzo returns with a rock sound for ‘Love in Real Life’

0
It's the singers first new music since 2023.
Culture

Review | ‘Spit’ is a sequel to Australian film ‘Gettin’ Square’

0
David Wenham returns as Johnny Spitieri decades after the first film came out.

