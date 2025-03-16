Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention. There’s so many releases this week; we’ve made it a double edition.

This week we explore new music from Sugababes, Bob Mould, Lizzo, Sia & David Guetta, Elton John & Brandi Carlile, Haim, Felix Jaehn & Whitney Houston, Baker Boy, Jennie & Dua Lipa and Marianne Rosenberg and Conchita Wurst.

- Advertisement -

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Bob Mould – When Your Heart is Broken

Husker Du and Sugar singer Bob Mould has shared another rocking track from his 15th solo album Here We Go Crazy which is available now.

Sugababes – Jungle

The band have teamed up with producer John Shave, the man behind Charli XCX’s Brat, for new single Jungle. It’s also the first release on their own independent record label.

Keisha, Mutya and Siobhan formed the band in 1998, but as the years went by, they each left to pursue other projects. Eventually none of the original band members remained. When they reformed, they had to fight to get the rights to Sugababes name back.

Lizzo – Still Bad

Lizzo has shared a second song from her upcoming Love in Real Life record. This song was created alongside Blake Slatkin who co-produced her hit About Damn Time and longtime collaborator Ricky Reed who was the producer on Juice, Good as Hell and Truth Hurts.

David Guetta & Sia – Beautiful People

The superstar DJ and powerhouse singer have reteamed for a newish tune. Sia wrote the demo of the song for an unnamed pop artist in 2013, but it was leaked online. Now over a decade later it’s getting an official release. Let’s see if can echo the success of their previous collabs like Beautiful People, She Wolf and Titanium.

Elton John & Brandi Carlisle – Swing for the Fences

Acclaimed director Xavier Dolan has worked alongside celebrated choreographer Damien Jalet to make this new video for Elton John and Brandi Carlisle. The clip features dancers William Darby and Abdalla Amour.

The song is described as an anthem for LGBTIQA+ youth. There’s a lot of hype surrounding their collaborative album Who Believes in Angels which will be out in April.

Haim – Relationship

Haim, the band the comprises ste, Danielle and Alana, have returned with a new slice of laid-back pop. They’re yet to announce any details of their fourth album, the follow up to 2020’s Women in Music Part III.

The video features actor Drew Starkey who recently appeared in the film Queer.

Felix Jaehn & Whitney Houston – It’s Not Right But It’s Okay

Whitney Houston’s It’s Not Alright But It’s Okay has been reworked by German DJ Felix Jaehn.



The song was originally released in 1998, the third single from Houston’s My Love is Your Love record which was seen as a return to form. It was originally produced by Darkchild who also crafted hits for Destiny’s Child, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, and Lady Gaga.

Baker Boy – Peacekeeper

Australian artist Baker Boy has an absolute bop with their latest tune. Baker Boy says the new track signals a new era sonically and shows a new level of confidence.

Jennie & Dup Lipa – Handlebars

This collaboration is from Blackpink member Jennie’s album Ruby and it’s a mid-paced jam. Jennie’s just kicked off her first ever solo tour in Los Angeles.

Marianne Rosenberg and Conchita Wurst – Er gehört zu mir

If you don’t speak German, the song is called It Belongs to Me. German singer Marianne Rosenberg, who brought out an excellent album of disco covers a few years ago, has teamed up with one of Eurovision’s biggest stars Conchita Wurst.

This song is one that Rosenberg hoped to get into the Eurovision song contest in 1975, she didn’t get picked to represent Germany that year, but the song was a huge hit. She’s considered to be a gay icon in Europe.

Check out the Spotify playlist of all the recent Fresh Tracks.