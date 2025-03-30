Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention.

This week we explore new music from Self Esteem, Bananarama, Grant Knoche, Perfume Genius and Jesse Mac Cormack.

- Advertisement -

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Self Esteem – If Not Now, It’s Soon

Self Esteem has not made a big mark in Australia, but she’s been huge in the UK. This track is from her upcoming album A Complicated Woman and it features a spoken word section from actor Julie Hesmondalgh.

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, who is Self Esteem, used to be one half of the indie outfit Slow Club. Their 2009 debut album Yeah So was adored by indie radio stations. The band put out five albums before splitting in 2017. As a solo artist Self Esteem has put out two record, 2019’s Compliments Please and 2021’s Prioritise Pleasure.

Bananarama – Only Your Love (Live in London)

Last year Bananrama celebrated over 40 years of making music with their new compilation album Glorious and a live concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Now a live album and DVD of the show is set to be released.



Only Your Love was first released in 1990 and saw the band move away from working with producers Stock Aitken and Waterman to collaborate with Youth. The song didn’t repeat that chart success of their previous hits, but it’s always been a fan favourite.

Grant Knoche – Talk

US singer and producer Grant Knoche has a new track out and it’s filled with some thumping beats and a catchy chorus.

“I’m not worried about the boys on your body, I know that I’ll end up on top,” he sings.

Perfume Genius – Clean Heart

The album Glory arrived on Friday and here’s another song from the new collection. Fans of the artist will love this one, great vocals, intriguing music and unexpected sounds included.

Jesse Mac Cormack – All I Want To Be

Drawing inspiration from artists like Caribou and Four Tet, Canadian Jesse Mac Cormack has shared this rave inducing song. He began life as a folk artist, but this hypnotic electronica is a long way from where he set off.

Listen to all the latest Fresh Tracks on Spotify.