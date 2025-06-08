Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Let’s dive into some new sounds.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Rita Ora, Sudan Archives, Scott Hoying, Rosemary Joaquin, Ivy and more.

- Advertisement -

We’ve added them to our Spotify playlist too.

Rita Ora – Heat

Rita Ora’s new single was written with Troye Sivan and Leland. It’s from her forthcoming, and as yet untitled, fourth album.

Sudan Archives – DEAD



Sudan Archives, aka Brittney Denise Parks, has been a critics favourite with her first two albums, 2019’s Athena and 2022’s Natural Brown Prom Queen. She’s now gearing up for her third record.

Scott Hoying – PRAY

Hoying, who is best known as a member of vocal group Pentatonix, said he wrote this song as a cheeky response to people who believe you can “pray the gay away”.

“Conversion therapy is a debunked and deeply damaging practice that continues to harm LGBTQ+ youth. It remains legal in 27 U.S. states and impacts an estimated 16,000+ young people each year.” Hoying said.



“That number grows significantly when you include unlicensed religious-based programs and other unregulated efforts happening behind closed doors. No one should be shamed into trying to change themselves.”

Rosemary Joaquin – Calvin Klein



We’re not really sure what’s going on here. In her new track Calvin Klein Joaquin recalls the classic look of a 90’s advertisement from the fashion brand.

But the same people appear as a faux boy band in another track that’s come out. The first tune can be heard in the intro to second one.

Boys Like US – Roommates

Ivy – Say You Will

US band Ivy had a series of much-loved albums in the 90’s and early 2000’s. If you’re not familiar we recommend checking out Apartment Life (1997), Long Distance (2000) and their awesome covers record Guestroom (2002).



The band comprised Andy Chase, Adam Schlesinger and vocalist Dominique Durand. Schlesinger died in 2020 at the age of 52 after contracting Covid-19, alongside Ivy he was also a member of Fountains of Wayne. Now Ivy have announced a final album made up drawing upon demos from across their career that were not previously completed.

Lucas Pretti e DJ Gabriel do Borel – Safado

This clip recalls the classic Levi’s ad where Nick Kamen washes his 501’s at the laundromat. Lucas Pretti is an actor and musician from Brazil.

Jared Zavala – Oklahoma Drill

This tune comes with a sweet and comedic video.

Listen to all the Fresh Tracks on Spotify