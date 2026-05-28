Kylie Minogue’s ‘Tension’ tour arrives on Netflix

Kylie Minogue’s massive Tension World Tour travelled the globe last year, with the very first show taking place in Perth. Now, the concert film of the tour has arrived on Netflix.

The world has also just got to know Kylie a lot better through the three-part documentary series Kylie, which arrived last week. Now viewers can revisit her most recent tour, packed with some of her biggest hits.

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Kylie Minogue photographed by Chloe Irving.

The tour played more than 65 dates and travelled through many countries, including Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, the USA, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, France, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Colombia and, finally, Mexico.

When the tour made its debut in Perth in February 2025 it received a wave of negative reviews online, but the feedback was from people who were analyzing short clips posted online, rather than accounts from those at the show. As the concert played more cities the reviews switched to ones filled with high praise and some journalists even published apologies for their initial stories.

Kylie Minogue at RAC Arena Perth, photographed by Erik Melvin.

We described the performance as the most relaxed Kylie show we’d ever witnessed.

Kylie has brought many tours to Perth over the years, from her first appearance at the Perth Entertainment Centre in 1991, to the extravagant Aphrodite tour at Burswood Dome, and her Golden era shindig on the banks of the Swan River in 2019, which celebrated her sojourn into country vibes. Yet she had never seemed so relaxed on stage. At the Perth show, she looked like she was having a ball.

What we have learned from the documentary is that being on stage is definitely Kylie’s happy place. “Life makes sense to me on stage,” she declared.

The in-depth series charts its way through Kylie’s many different career stages and transformations, while also sharing her close bonds with her family, the significance of her relationship with INXS singer Michael Hutchence, her unfulfilled desire to be a mother, and her experience of cancer, which we learn has occurred more than once in Kylie’s life.

The Tension concert film begins with the final show of the tour in Mexico, as Kylie looks back over the massive journey that took up most of 2025.

“The Tension Tour was everything I’d hoped it would be. I was so grateful for all the love from around the world, and it was absolutely a chance to finally break the tension together.

“My dream was to get amongst the audience, to really connect and coexist. And that’s what happened. In such an emotional way, and I just feel more present in everything,” she says at the beginning of the concert film.

Watch Tension Tour Live and Kylie on Netflix.