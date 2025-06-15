Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

Let’s dive into some new sounds.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Belinda Carlisle, Alesha Dixon, Alison Goldfrapp, Mariah Carey and King Princess. It’s all female edition!

- Advertisement -

We’ve added them to our Spotify playlist too.

Belinda Carlisle – The Air That I Breathe

We highlighted this track when Belinda announced her new covers album filled with tracks from her youth in California. Now a video has been released to accompany her version of this much loved song.

Alesha Dixon featuring Tom Moutchi – Chargie

Alesha Dixon was a member of British band Mis-Teeq who put out two albums in the early 2000s, and she went on to have a solo career with four albums, but most people will know Dixon as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

After a decade away from making music she returns with this ragga influenced tune – and a fresh new look too.

Alison Goldfrapp – Sound & Light

Regular readers of Fresh Tracks know we can never go past an Alison Goldfrapp release and this third singe from her upcoming second solo album is another quality cut. Flux is due on on August 15.

Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous

Looking fabulous and full of sass, Mariah Carey released this semi-rap tune that uses a sample from Erik B’s tune Erik B is President. This song will be on Carey’s as yet untiled 16th solo album, she’s also heading to Perth to headline Fridayz Live at the end of the year.

King Princess – RIP KP

King princess has returned with a new track, her last album Hold On Baby came out in 2022, her new album Girl Violence comes out in September.

King Princess has described the new tune as a “slutty anthem for lesbians”.

Listen to all the latest Fresh Tracks on our Spotify playlist.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | Broadway delivered ‘Sweet Charity’ AIDS fundraiser

0
The 1998 event kicked off a legacy of fundraising that continues today.
Culture

Joe Locke says he’s eager to play a role that’s not a skinny twink

0
He'll be returning to Heartstopper one last time.
Culture

A pop-up cabaret festival is coming to the City of Belmont

0
Michael Griffiths, Rhonda Burchmore, Gina Williams and guy Ghouse and Mama Alto are on the bill.
News

Actor Tim Pocock will share his conversion therapy experience in new memoir

0
He's sharing his experiences of keeping his sexuality a secret while trying to make it big in Hollywood.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | Broadway delivered ‘Sweet Charity’ AIDS fundraiser

0
The 1998 event kicked off a legacy of fundraising that continues today.
Culture

Joe Locke says he’s eager to play a role that’s not a skinny twink

0
He'll be returning to Heartstopper one last time.
Culture

A pop-up cabaret festival is coming to the City of Belmont

0
Michael Griffiths, Rhonda Burchmore, Gina Williams and guy Ghouse and Mama Alto are on the bill.
News

Actor Tim Pocock will share his conversion therapy experience in new memoir

0
He's sharing his experiences of keeping his sexuality a secret while trying to make it big in Hollywood.
News

Moira Deeming and backer referred to corruption watch dog

0
The referrals relate to offers made to former leader John Pesutto.

On This Gay Day | Broadway delivered ‘Sweet Charity’ AIDS fundraiser

OUTinPerth -
The 1998 event kicked off a legacy of fundraising that continues today.
Read more

Joe Locke says he’s eager to play a role that’s not a skinny twink

Graeme Watson -
He'll be returning to Heartstopper one last time.
Read more

A pop-up cabaret festival is coming to the City of Belmont

OUTinPerth -
Michael Griffiths, Rhonda Burchmore, Gina Williams and guy Ghouse and Mama Alto are on the bill.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture