Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Let’s dive into some new sounds.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Belinda Carlisle, Alesha Dixon, Alison Goldfrapp, Mariah Carey and King Princess. It’s all female edition!

- Advertisement -

We’ve added them to our Spotify playlist too.

Belinda Carlisle – The Air That I Breathe

We highlighted this track when Belinda announced her new covers album filled with tracks from her youth in California. Now a video has been released to accompany her version of this much loved song.

Alesha Dixon featuring Tom Moutchi – Chargie

Alesha Dixon was a member of British band Mis-Teeq who put out two albums in the early 2000s, and she went on to have a solo career with four albums, but most people will know Dixon as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

After a decade away from making music she returns with this ragga influenced tune – and a fresh new look too.

Alison Goldfrapp – Sound & Light

Regular readers of Fresh Tracks know we can never go past an Alison Goldfrapp release and this third singe from her upcoming second solo album is another quality cut. Flux is due on on August 15.

Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous

Looking fabulous and full of sass, Mariah Carey released this semi-rap tune that uses a sample from Erik B’s tune Erik B is President. This song will be on Carey’s as yet untiled 16th solo album, she’s also heading to Perth to headline Fridayz Live at the end of the year.

King Princess – RIP KP

King princess has returned with a new track, her last album Hold On Baby came out in 2022, her new album Girl Violence comes out in September.

King Princess has described the new tune as a “slutty anthem for lesbians”.



Listen to all the latest Fresh Tracks on our Spotify playlist.