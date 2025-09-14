Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Every Monday we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Jett Blyton, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Frost Children and Kim Petras, and Lola Young.

Calum Scott & Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)

Calum Scott is best known for his slowed down version of Robyn’s Dancing On My Own. Now he’s delivered a duet with Whitney Houston that transforms her 1986 pop hit into a ballad. The collaboration achieved via technical wizardry comes thirteen years after Houston’s death.

The song was the lead single from Houston’s second album and one of her biggest hits. It’s written by George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam, who also wrote her earlier hit How Will I Know. The duo went on to have their own chart success as Boy Meets Girl with their song Waiting for a Star to Fall, a tune that was rejected by both Houston and Belinda Carlisle.

Jett Blyton – Landmine

Aussie artist Jett Blyton bust on to the scene just a few weeks ago with Apeshit, his tune about being the only gay guy in a room full of straight men. Now he’s got another tune to share, and this one comes with a video that takes him through different periods in history.

Frost Children featuring Kim Petras – Radio

Frost Children comprises siblings Lulu and Angel Prost, and they’ve teamed up with Kim Petras for their new single. The duo recently produced Freak It the most recent release from Petras. This track is taken from their third album Sister which as just been released.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Stay On Me

Following the resurgence of her classic hit Murder on the Dancefloor after it was featured in the film Saltburn, Sophie Ellis-Bextor has returned to the dancefloor for her latest album Perimenopop.

It’s the eighth album of her career and sees her returning to the realm of full on pop music after three records that leant more towards indie-folk.

This is the sixth single from the album and comes with a video directed by the legendary Sophie Muller. Muller has been making music videos for decades and worked with Eurythmics, Shakespear’s Sister, Sade, No Doubt, Kylie Minogue, and many others. Over the year’s she’s also made over 20 clips for Ellis-Bextor.

Lola Young – Spiders

British singer Lola Young shares this ballad that builds into a guitar heavy explosion of emotion. It’s the fourth single from her forthcoming album I’m Only F**king Myself. The album will be out on Friday.

Check out all the fresh tunes on our Spotify channel.