Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Every Monday we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Cain Culto, Vera Blue, Chrissie Hyde and k.d. lang, Cavetown, Tame Impala and Barry Manilow.

Cain Culto – Brujería

Colombian singer Cain Culto has a provocative video for new tune Bujeria. The clip sees him cavorting with a range of people as he sings about his desires and urges.

Vera Blue – Parallel Desire

The Australian artist delivered a memorable performance in Perth last year as part of Pride Live. In this new tune she taps in operatic tones and a lot of drama.

Chrissie Hynde and k.d. lang – Me & Mrs Jones

They’re two singers with incredibly distinctive voices, here Hynde and Land take on the Billy Paul classic.

Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde is about to bring about a duets album that features this track alongside collaborations with Rufus Wainwright, Debbie Harry, Brandon Flowers, Lucinda Williams, Cat Power, Julian Lennon, Dave Gahan, Carleen Anderson and Shirley Manson.

Cavetown – Rainbow Gal

Cavetown is the performing name of Robin Skinner, a transgender artist who has spoken abut being on the aromantic and asexual spectrum. This track is from the upcoming album Running With Scissors which will be out in January. It’ll be their sixth album.

Tame Impala – Dracula

Local legend Kevin Parker, aka Tame Impala, has shared the third single from upcoming album Deadbeat which will be out on 17th October. Parker says the album which recorded in Fremantle was inspired by “Bush Doof’ culture.



It’s a rare writing collaboration for Parker, the tune was cowritten by fellow Aussie Sarah Paige Aarons. She’s written songs for a long list of artists including Lisdsay Lohan, Joe Jonas, Spacey Jane, Childish Gambino, Nelly Futardo and 5 Seconds of Summer. Aaron’s biggest success has been with the track The Middle recorded by Zedd.

Barry Manilow – Once Before I Go

At 82 years of age Barry Manilow is currently on a farewell tour, and he’s put out this song that looks back over his long career. While Manilow is an acclaimed songwriter, this tune was written by Australian Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford.

Manilow has shared that Allen, who died in 1992, played Once Before I Go to him decades ago, but he never felt he could record it in his younger days. He was prompted to lay down a version after music mogul Clive Davis encouraged him to take a stab at it.

Check out all the Fresh Tracks on our Spotify Playlist.