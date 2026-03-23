Kehlani’s new self-titled R&B album coming this April

Grammy-award winning artist Kehlani has announced her fifth studio album is on its way this April.

The self-titled album explores the queer, non-binary performer’s journey through love, transformation, vulnerability and growth.

- Advertisement -

Kehlani returns after 2024’s Crash with a new era, led by her global hit single Folded.

Kehlani‘s next venture promises her most honest work yet, capturing her genre-bending sound to bring something new to the R&B scene.

Kehlani is due for release on April 24.

Image: Kaio Cesar