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Kehlani’s new self-titled R&B album coming this April

Culture

Grammy-award winning artist Kehlani has announced her fifth studio album is on its way this April.

The self-titled album explores the queer, non-binary performer’s journey through love, transformation, vulnerability and growth.

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Kehlani returns after 2024’s Crash with a new era, led by her global hit single Folded.

Kehlani‘s next venture promises her most honest work yet, capturing her genre-bending sound to bring something new to the R&B scene.

Kehlani is due for release on April 24.

Image: Kaio Cesar

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‘Insight’ on SBS asks if we’ve got the balance right on transgender medical treatment?

Graeme Watson -
The hour-long program hosted by Kumi Taguchi presents a wide range of viewpoints on the issue.
Read more

Adult film star Seth Peterson dies aged 28

Graeme Watson -
"I’m truly at a loss for words, and my heart is broken." said fiancé Kobe Marsh.
Read more

The Performing Arts WA Awards return to Heath Ledger Theatre this April

OUTinPerth -
The awards have recognised excellence in professional theatre, dance, musicals, opera and cabaret for more than 20 years.
Read more

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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