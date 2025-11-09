Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Every week we check out the latest releases that have got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Katy Perry, Hillary Duff, Sebastian Croft, Lani and Malaika Mfalme.

Katy Perry – Bandaids

Katy Perry’s last album failed to fire, and now she returns with a new single Bandaids. The video sees Perry visualising heartbreak. It has been speculated that the song is about the end of her nine year romance with actor Orlando Bloom.

Hillary Duff – Mature

The moment a former teen stars releases a track called Mature you can’t help but immediately think… let’s get it out of the way, the former Lizzie McGuire actor is now 38 years old. The song was co-written by Duff, 38, her husband, Grammy-winning producer Matthew Koma, and singer-songwriter Madison Love. It’s a letter to her younger self.

Sebastian Croft – Tokyo

He’s best known for his acting in Heartstopper and How to Date Billy Walsh but Sebastian Croft also makes music. Here’s a charming romantic ballad that celebrated same-sex love.

Malaika Mfalme – Thirteen

Taken from their new EP Unfurling which has just been released, this delicate song showcases Malaika’s distinctive vocals and mellow sounds.

Lani – I’m Sorry I Love You

We’re loving this slice of summerly pop from Lani. The 21 year old singer has more music due to be released before the end of the year and we can’t wait to hear it.