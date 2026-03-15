Fresh Tracks |  The latest tunes worth checking out

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Kasey Musgraves, Salty, Bruce Springsteen, Robyn, Haute & Freddy, plus Natasha Hamilton and Paris Jackson.

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Kasey Musgraves – Dry Spell

Country star Kasey Musgraves will release her new album Middle of Nowhere on 1st May. It’ll be her seventh record and this is the lead single.

Robyn – Blow Your Mind

Robyn has shared another slice from her hugely anticipated new album Sexistential. Fans who are desperate for the new record don’t have long to wait, it arrives on 27th March.

Salty – Touch Grass

Australian artist Salty has delivered an energetic slice of hyper-pop.

“Touch Grass is a self-aware pop anthem about confronting my addiction to my phone and social media, and the quiet tension between living life and performing it online,” Salty explains.

“It captures the moment I realised I was prioritising curated, post-able achievements over genuine, present experiences – and the decision to step outside, reconnect and actually be in my life. Some days I am a slave to the algorithm, but it’s in the moments where I practice that self-control I actually feel the most myself.”

Bruce Springsteen – Rainy Night in Soho

The Boss has covered The Pogues for a new album that celebrates the legendary Irish band’s crooked toothed front man Shane McGowan. 20th Century Paddy – The Songs of Shane McGowan will also feature covers from Primal Scream, Steve Earle, Tom Waits, The Libertines, David gray and many more. The album isn’t out until November but we’re crossing our figures that someone has taken on You’re the One.

Natasha Hamilton – Fantasy

Former Atomic Kitten member Natasha Hamilton has delivered a dancefloor filling new single. Hamilton’s five-track EP Extraction will arrive in June.

Haute and Freddy – Showgirl at Heart

The duo have just put out their debut album Big Disgrace. This is the most sedate track they’ve out out so far in their career but it still breams with an ’80s vibe.

Paris Jackson – Zombies in Love

Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael, released her debut album in 2020, since then she’s put out a couple of stand alone singles, but this is her first new music in three years. It’s a charming soft-rock ballad.

Check out all the fresh tacks on Spotify.