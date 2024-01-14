George Michael might return to the stage as a hologram

George Michael might be the next artist to take to the stage as a hologram. His estate has lodged documents paving the way for a new show to be created using his image.

The singer-songwriter passed away at Christmas in 2016. He died of natural causes at 56 stemming from heart problems and a fatty liver.

Since he passed away interest in the Wham! stars music has not waned with a documentary about the band he formed with school mate Andrew Ridgely being the focus of a successful Netflix documentary last year, and their Christmas hit Last Christmas hitting the top of the charts last year.

Documents filed by his estate recently show Michael made an astonishing £55,000 a day over the last 12 months. The company said their plans for the next three years would broaden to include live performances.

Andrew Ridgely has previously noted there are ethical concerns about bringing an artist back after they’ve died, but he’d be excited by a Wham! concert using the hologram technology that has been a huge success for 70’s legends ABBA.

Since ABBA opened their 90-minute Voyage show in London it’s sold over two million tickets and pumped £322 million into the British economy.

