German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk are set to tour Australia

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, electro pioneers Kraftwerk have announced seven new tour dates this November and December for Australia and New Zealand.

Bringing together electronic music computer animations and performance art, Kraftwerk concerts are a true “Gesamtkunstwerk – a total work of art.”

The multi-media project Kraftwerk was started in 1970 by Ralf Huetter and Florian Schneider. They set up their electronic Kling Klang Studio in Duesseldorf, Germany, where they conceived and produced all Kraftwerk albums.

By the mid 1970’s Kraftwerk had achieved international recognition for their revolutionary electronic‚ soundscapes’ and their musical experimentation with robotics and other technical innovations. With their visions of the future, Kraftwerk created the soundtrack for the digital age of the 21st century.

Their compositions, using innovative techniques, synthetic voices and computerised rhythms, have had a major international influence across an entire range of music genres: from electro to hip hop, from techno to synth pop.

The iconic German electronic music band released several influential albums throughout their career, each leaving an indelible mark on the world of music.

One of their most revered albums is Trans-Europe Express (1977). Combining sleek electronic sounds with minimalist rhythms, the album takes listeners on a sonic journey across Europe. Tracks like the title song and Showroom Dummies showcase Kraftwerk’s ability to create captivating and hypnotic melodies, while also exploring themes of technology, travel, and cultural interconnectedness.

Another notable album from Kraftwerk’s discography is Computer World (1981). This groundbreaking release delves into the realm of technology and its impact on society. With tracks like Computer Love and Pocket Calculator, Kraftwerk masterfully blends catchy synth melodies with robotic vocals, creating an otherworldly and futuristic atmosphere. Computer World not only showcased the band’s innovative sound but also anticipated the rise of computer culture and its influence on everyday life.

On of their most acclaimed albums was Autobahn (1974), a record that solidified their status as pioneers of electronic music. The title track, which spans over 22 minutes, immerses listeners in a sonic interpretation of a highway journey. By fusing repetitive rhythms with synthesizers, Kraftwerk captures the essence of motion and the freedom of the open road.

In their live performances, Kraftwerk founder Ralf Huetter and his team illustrate the belief in the respective contributions of both man and machine.

Starting with the retrospective of their catalogue at the Museum of Modern Art [MOMA] in New York in 2012, in recent years Kraftwerk have returned full circle back to their origins within the Düsseldorf art scene of the late Sixties.

The 3-D concert series at MoMA was followed by further presentations at Tate Modern Turbine Hall (London), Akasaka Blitz (Tokyo) Opera House (Sydney), Walt Disney Concert Hall (Los Angeles), Fondation Louis Vuitton (Paris), Neue National Galerie (Berlin) and Guggenheim Museum (Bilbao).

In 2014 Ralf Huetter and his former partner were honoured with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. And in in October 2021 Kraftwerk were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Wednesday 29 November

​TSB Arena | Wellington, NZ

​Lic. All Ages

​ Ticketmaster.co.nz

Friday 1 December

​Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

​Lic. All Ages

​ Ticketmaster.co.nz

Monday 4 December

​Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD

​Lic. All Ages

​ Ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 6 December

​Aware Super Theatre | Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages

​ Ticketek.com.au

Friday 8 December

​Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC

​Lic. All Ages

​ Ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 12 December

​Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA

​Lic. All Ages

​ Ticketek.com.au

Friday 15 December

​Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

​Lic. All Ages

​ Ticketek.com.au

