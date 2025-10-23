Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Germany’s largest LGBTIQA+ club SchwuZ will close for good in November

News

The lights are going out permanently at Germany’s largest LGBTIQA+ venue SchwuZ this November.

In August the club announced it was struggling to stay afloat and despite a concerted campaign to lift attendance numbers and cut costs the club is coming to an end after almost 50 years of operation.

- Advertisement -

Inflation, rising rents and dating apps have been attributed as factors leading to the club’s demise, but patrons have also suggested the club had an outdated music playlist and investors had over capitalized when the club moved to new premises a few years ago.

SchwuZ is short for SchwulenZentrum, which means gay centre. The venue opened in 1977 and alongside being a long running home for the LGBTIQA+ community they also were key to founding the annual Christopher Street Day Parade and the magazine Siegessaeule. In 2013 the club moved to new premises.

In a statement the management of the club announced it was time to shut the doors.

“Writing these words is incredibly difficult for us. Unfortunately, we have to announce that SchwuZ will have to close.” they said.

“After months of hoping, campaigning and intense negotiations in a complex process with potential investors we have to conclude that there is no person or group of people that is willing or financially able to continue to operate SchwuZ in its current state. We tried everything, but in the end it wasn’t enough.

“Let’s make the most of these last weeks to come together once more. To dance, to laugh, to cry, to share all the memories and to celebrate everything we have created together.

“Our final party will take place on November 1st and we would like to celebrate it with you for what it is: A farewell, but also a “Thank you”. Thank you to all of you who gave their heart and soul, creativity and perseverance to make this adventure called SchwuZ possible since 1977.” the added.

The management team signed off with “Cheers Queers” saying it was with heavy hearts and gratitude they were ending an era.

Latest

Culture

Luca George shares new EP ‘Say hi to Paula’

0
The New Zealander has worked with a range of collaborators for his new EP.
Community

Pride Swan Festival will bring glitter and rainbows to Guildford this weekend

0
Head down to celebrate love, diversity, and pride with our vibrant community!
News

Robert Irwin targeted in slew of fake stories claiming he’s anti-LGBTIQA+

0
From voicing anti-:LGBTIQA+ statements, to suing or fighting with politicians, there's a deluge of fake news out there.
News

Indonesia police arrest 34 men in ‘gay sex party’ hotel raid

0
Police in Surabaya Indonesia have reportedly arrested 34 men...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Luca George shares new EP ‘Say hi to Paula’

0
The New Zealander has worked with a range of collaborators for his new EP.
Community

Pride Swan Festival will bring glitter and rainbows to Guildford this weekend

0
Head down to celebrate love, diversity, and pride with our vibrant community!
News

Robert Irwin targeted in slew of fake stories claiming he’s anti-LGBTIQA+

0
From voicing anti-:LGBTIQA+ statements, to suing or fighting with politicians, there's a deluge of fake news out there.
News

Indonesia police arrest 34 men in ‘gay sex party’ hotel raid

0
Police in Surabaya Indonesia have reportedly arrested 34 men...
News

Dave Ball from Soft Cell and The Grid dies aged 66

0
Musician Dave Ball who was one half of electronic...

Luca George shares new EP ‘Say hi to Paula’

OUTinPerth -
The New Zealander has worked with a range of collaborators for his new EP.
Read more

Pride Swan Festival will bring glitter and rainbows to Guildford this weekend

OUTinPerth -
Head down to celebrate love, diversity, and pride with our vibrant community!
Read more

Robert Irwin targeted in slew of fake stories claiming he’s anti-LGBTIQA+

Graeme Watson -
From voicing anti-:LGBTIQA+ statements, to suing or fighting with politicians, there's a deluge of fake news out there.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture