Germany’s largest LGBTIQA+ club SchwuZ will close for good in November

The lights are going out permanently at Germany’s largest LGBTIQA+ venue SchwuZ this November.

In August the club announced it was struggling to stay afloat and despite a concerted campaign to lift attendance numbers and cut costs the club is coming to an end after almost 50 years of operation.

- Advertisement -

Inflation, rising rents and dating apps have been attributed as factors leading to the club’s demise, but patrons have also suggested the club had an outdated music playlist and investors had over capitalized when the club moved to new premises a few years ago.

SchwuZ is short for SchwulenZentrum, which means gay centre. The venue opened in 1977 and alongside being a long running home for the LGBTIQA+ community they also were key to founding the annual Christopher Street Day Parade and the magazine Siegessaeule. In 2013 the club moved to new premises.

In a statement the management of the club announced it was time to shut the doors.

“Writing these words is incredibly difficult for us. Unfortunately, we have to announce that SchwuZ will have to close.” they said.

“After months of hoping, campaigning and intense negotiations in a complex process with potential investors we have to conclude that there is no person or group of people that is willing or financially able to continue to operate SchwuZ in its current state. We tried everything, but in the end it wasn’t enough.

“Let’s make the most of these last weeks to come together once more. To dance, to laugh, to cry, to share all the memories and to celebrate everything we have created together.

“Our final party will take place on November 1st and we would like to celebrate it with you for what it is: A farewell, but also a “Thank you”. Thank you to all of you who gave their heart and soul, creativity and perseverance to make this adventure called SchwuZ possible since 1977.” the added.

The management team signed off with “Cheers Queers” saying it was with heavy hearts and gratitude they were ending an era.