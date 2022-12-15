Get the tissues! This Spanish whisky ad will warm your heart

A Whisky company is being praised for its inclusive festive season advertisement that features a grandfather experimenting with make-up skills.

The ad from J&B Blended Scotch Whisky starts off with an elderly man swiping some lipstick from his wife’s handbag. Soon after he’s locked the bathroom door and is applying the bright red hue to his lips.

Next, he discreetly buys some eye shadow from the local shops, adding it to his secret make up stash above the bathroom cabinet. Soon he’s looking at bus stop billboards analyzing the application of models make up before rushing home to build up his technique. All the while keeping his activities secret from his wife.

Take a look at the tear inducing feel-good ad.





