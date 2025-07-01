New trailer gives us insight into the conclusion of ‘Downton Abbey’

The story of Downton Abbey will come to an end with the upcoming third film about the upstairs downstairs world of aristocracy and servants.

The final chapter of the long running television series and film franchise follows the Crawley family and their staff, as they enter the 1930s. When Lady Mary finds herself at the centre of a public scandal – and the family faces financial trouble – the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace.

From the scenes in the trailer it looks like its going to be an emotional send off to the much loved characters.

Hugh Bonneville returns as Robert, the 7th Earl of Grantham, while Elizabeth McGovern is back as Lady Grantham. Daughters Edith, the Marchioness of Hexham (Laura Carmichael), and Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery) are also onboard. Bertie Pelham, the Marquis of Hexham (Harry Haden-Paton) is also returning.

Former Son-in-law Tom Branson (Allen Leach) is back with his new wife Lucy (Tuppence Middleton), and Downstairs retired butler Mr Carson (Jim Carter) is joined by his wife Elsie (Phylis Logan). Plus the usual crew of Miss Baxter (Raquel Cassidy) and Mr Mosley (Kevin Doyle), Mr and Mrs Bates (Brendan Coyle and Joanne Froggatt), Mrs Patmore (Lesley Nichol), Andy and Daisy Parker (Michael Fox and Sophie McShera), plus Daiy’s former father-in-law Albert Mason (Paul Copley) also appears.

Dame Penelope Wilton reprises her role as Isobel Grey, Lady Merton, and Douglas Reith returns as her husband Lord Merton. Paul Giamatti returns as Harold Levison, Lady Grantham’s brother, and they’ve even managed to work in Domonic West as actor Guy Dexter, and former valet Thomas Barrow played by Robert James-Collier.

Simon Russell Beale, Arty Froushan, Alessandro Nivola, and Joely Richardson will be playing new characters.

Downton Abbey : The Grand Finale will be in cinemas in September.