Get your first look at the film version of the musical ‘Wicked’

Filed under Culture Posted by admin

The much-loved musical Wicked has been adapted for the screen with a superstar cast, and the first trailer has been revealed.

The film version stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James and Keala Settle. The short clip promoting the film made it’s debut during the Superbowl broadcast in the USA.

Erivo will play green skinned trainee witch Elphaba, while Grande is sweet and perky with Glinda. Michelle Yeo is Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey plays Fiyero, while Jeff Goldblum is Oz.

Director John M Chu has brought the Broadway sensation to the screen, he’s best known for his 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians, but he’s also helmed In the Heights, Jem and the Holograms, Step Up 2: The Streets, and Step Up 3D, as well as two documentary films about Justin Bieber.

Take a look at the teaser.

Like many recent musicals, including Mean Girls and Wonka, the trailer is very light on including any musical content. We’re not sure if that’s how you get to be popular, but time will tell.

The film will be released in two parts with one half coming out in 2024, and second half scheduled for November 2025 – which is one hell of an interval.

The musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, is based on the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which reimagines the characters from L. Frank Baum’s classic The Wizard of Oz.

The musical had its world premiere on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre on October 30, 2003. It was directed by Joe Mantello. The original cast featured Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda.

Wicked explores the untold story of the unlikely friendship between Elphaba and Glinda, who eventually become the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the North, respectively. The musical delves into themes of friendship, acceptance, and the nature of good and evil.

Since its premiere, Wicked has become a massive success, both commercially and critically. It has received numerous awards and nominations and has become one of the longest-running Broadway shows.

The musical has also been staged in various productions worldwide, captivating audiences with its captivating storyline, memorable music, and elaborate production design. Defying Gravity and Popular are two of the most loved songs from the musical.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.