Gogglebox adds a gay couple to it’s line-up for new season

When the popular show Gogglebox Australia returns to our screens for it’s 16th season, it’ll be adding a new group of couch dwelling viewers to it’s family, including gay couple Kevin and Bob.

Sadly the opening for a new family follows the death of original Goggleboxer Di Kershaw. The show’s producers shave described Di Kershaw as a much-loved cast member who joined husband of more than 50 years, Mick, on their couch each season and delivered countless memorable moments.

The newest household joining to program are based in Brisbane and comprise Kevin, Bob, Jared, and Mia.

Kevin is a Wakka Wakka and South Sea Islander man who grew up on Butchulla Country (Hervey Bay) in Queensland’s South-East. Kevin is a university lecturer and research student, examining ways to best support First Nations peoples seeking justice and compensation from workplace racism. Kevin first met Jared and Mia at university as an undergraduate student and has been in a relationship with Bob for almost five years.

Bob is a Kamilaroi man with ancestral ties to St George Queensland and was raised on Mununjali Country (Beaudesert Queensland). Living in Meeanjin/Magandjin (Brisbane), Kevin and Bob have been in a relationship for five years and together they have two children whom they co-parent and raise alongside their mum. Bob met Mia and Jared through Kevin and have formed a strong relationship over big belly laughs and yarns about life, love, relationships, and social justice.

Jared (Kalkadoon, Undumbi and South Sea Islander) was born in Meeanjin/Magandjin (Brisbane) and has strong family ties in Townsville, Bowen and Rockhampton. Jared currently lives with his partner Preston (of 10 years) and met Kevin and Mia while working at a university, where they bonded over robust discussions about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community politics and their united passion for social justice.

Mia (Yuwaalaraay/Gamilaraay) grew up in Lightning Ridge, famous for black opals and being a multicultural remote town. Along with being proud and passionate about her culture, Mia also has Slovenian heritage. Mia studied a Bachelor of Public Health at Griffith University on the Gold Coast but now works in the tertiary sector managing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Collections and Services.

Young, proud, and staunch custodians of their Indigenous culture and identity, this group of four friends are very close and often catch up to discuss the navigation of life, love and relationships while having fun and staying connected to their communities. You can find this crew watching Ru-Paul’s Drag Race, The Project, Euphoria, Wentworth, or a good crime documentary.

They join the Gogglebox family households of The Delpechitra Family, happily married couple and grandparents Lee and Keith, Greek best friends Anastasia and Faye and tight knit family of four, The Daltons. The three generations of The Silbery women (Emmie, Kerry, and Isabelle) settle in on the couch, while Sarah Marie, Matty and almost three-year-old Malik invite Uncle Jad back into their loungeroom. Best mates and larrikins, Adam and Symon return with Symon now a first-time dad, surfing mates and best friends Milo and newly engaged Nic and brother and sister foodies Tim and Leanne.

Gogglebox Australia premieres Wednesday, 24 August, At 7.30pm On Foxtel, And Thursday, 25 August, At 8.30pm On 10 And 10 Play.

