Good Day Sunshine returns to Margaret River for 2026 outing

Music festival Good Day Sunshine has been held at Gloucester Park in recent years, but for 2026 it is returning to its launching pad in Margaret River.

This October, it will take over Margaret River’s picturesque 3 Oceans Winery with a line-up that includes Matt Corby, Macy Gray, The Cat Empire, The Forever Party, Teischa and Birdland.

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Smack-bang in the middle of Kambarang, the Noongar season known as “second spring”, Good Day Sunshine has become the unofficial start of summer in WA, driving away the remnants of winter and ushering in another sunny season.

Matt Corby (supplied).

Topping the bill is Matt Corby. From humble musical beginnings to becoming one of Australia’s most acclaimed artists, Corby has earned seven-times Platinum status, three ARIA Awards from 17 nominations, a J Award for Album of the Year, two FBI Awards and an APRA Award across a discography of four albums.

There will also be an appearance from Macy Gray, who will perform fan-favourite cuts from her 10-album catalogue of R&B tunes. Aussie favourites The Cat Empire and local outfit The Forever Party will also take the stage.

They will be joined by Fremantle-based Teischa and triplet rockers Birdland.

The festival will take place on Saturday, 24 October 2026. Pre-sale tickets go live at 4pm on Thursday, 30 July, while general sale begins at 9am on Friday, 31 July.

Get all the details.