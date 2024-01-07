‘Good Grief’ takes us on a journey through loss and realisation

Good Grief | Netflix | Dir: Dan Levey | ★ ★ ★ ★

In the opening scenes of the Netflix film Good Grief Marc appears to have the perfect life. He lives in a beautiful house in London where he and his husband Oliver are welcoming their friends to their annual Christmas party.

Oliver is a hugely successful author and Marc illustrates his books. Their works are so popular they’ve been turned into a film franchise and it’s not uncommon for them to find teenage girls on their doorstep pleading for news on when the next installment of their literary journey will come out.

As they sip eggnog and gather round the piano for a singsong their life seems idyllic, but Marc’s world is shattered when Oliver unexpectedly dies, and as he deals with the loss, he begins to find there were parts of his husband’s life he knew nothing about.

Helping Marc navigate his way through his grief as close friends Thomas and Sophie, and a year on from the tragedy Marc offers them a trip to Paris as thanks for their support.

While the trio head off to indulge in French baked goods, wine and men, they come to understand that Marc has ulterior motives for the trip, as he tries to understand his husband’s hidden life.

The film is the directorial debut for Dan Levy who also wrote the story. The Schitt’s Creek star also plays the lead role of Marc. He’s joined by Ruth Negga as Sophie, and Himish Patel as Thomas. Luke Evans appears briefly as Oliver, and there’s lovely performances from British institutions Ceclia Imrie and David Bradley.

Emma Corrin, who had a huge profile after playing Princess Diana in The Crown and appearing in the movie My Policeman included, but you can’t help but wonder why she signed up for such a small and insignificant part.

French actor Arnuld Valois, who appeared in the HIV-AIDS drama BPM, also makes an appearance, and Kaitlyn Denver who starred in the film Rosaline is another cast member with a brief appearance.

While the plot and revelations of this film are quite predictable, Levy’s story is one filled with emotional depth and subtlety. However, the film’s most earnest and insightful moments don’t come from any of the main characters. David Bradley, who plays Oliver’s stalwart father provides one of the most moving reflections on loss, and Ceclia Imrie’s business manager character offers a profound insight on grief.

The films message that loves, and people, are complicated and confusing is explored in detail – but given its backdrop of fashion, glamorous homes, and beautiful art – I couldn’t help wondering if this story would have been more powerful without the excesses and frou-frou. It’s a tough sell if your performance has to compete with a beautiful couch and gorgeous painting in the background.

Good Grief is streaming on Netflix.

Graeme Watson

