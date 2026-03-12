Governor-General Sam Mostyn visits Qtopia Sydney and unveils plaque honouring volunteers

Governor-General Sam Mostyn visited Qtopia Sydney this week to recognise the organisation’s contribution to preserving and sharing Australia’s LGBTQIA+ history and to honour the extraordinary service of its volunteers.

The Governor-General was joined by Qtopia Sydney Patron Ita Buttrose for the visit, which included the unveiling of a commemorative plaque dedicated to the volunteers, whose commitment and generosity have helped establish Qtopia Sydney as a nationally significant cultural institution.

Since opening, more than 700 volunteers have contributed their time, skills and lived experience to Qtopia Sydney. Each week, more than 60 active volunteers provide more than 120 hours of support across exhibitions, guided tours, education programs, visitor services and community engagement initiatives.

The Governor-General said Qtopia Sydney plays an essential role in Australia’s cultural and civic life.

“Qtopia Sydney is a powerful reminder that our nation’s story is strengthened when every voice is heard and every history is preserved. Institutions like this deepen understanding, foster compassion and help build a more inclusive Australia.”

The Governor-Genral paid tribute to the volunteers whose dedication underpins the success of the organisation. “The work of Qtopia Sydney’s volunteers is nothing short of remarkable. Their generosity of time and spirit reflects the very best of Australia.

“Through their service, they are not only contributing to the day-to-day tasks that are required, but to preserving history – they are actively shaping a more respectful and connected future.

“Put simply, they are positive and trusted custodians of Queer storytelling,” she said.

Brett Lyon, Qtopia Sydney CEO Greg Fisher, Her Excellency the Honourable Sam Mostyn AC, Qtopia Sydney Ambassador Jeremy Smith & Carly Fisher.

Qtopia Sydney CEO Greg Fisher said the visit was a powerful acknowledgement of the tremendous service and profound human impact of the volunteer community.

“Volunteers are the heart of this community organisation. They are the welcoming face, the fountain of information, the caring guide who navigates not only a room, but perhaps an uncertain terrain. It is our volunteers who set up spaces for events and performances, and who are the last to leave when the spotlight is no longer shining.

“They are a warm and knowing support for a nervous visitor coming to terms with their identity. Through lived experience, they bring hope and light where perhaps there is little. And in doing so, they change lives,” he said.

Fisher said volunteering at Qtopia Sydney had not only strengthened the organisation – it had transformed lives, providing a space for healing and reconnection.

“Qtopia Sydney commemorates love, resilience and the power of community. In doing so, it offers solace and strength. Volunteers tell us they have reconnected with parts of themselves they once felt forced to hide. They have found purpose in sharing stories of courage and hope, and in helping others feel seen.”

“But for many of our volunteers, Qtopia Sydney is far more than a place of service. It is a place of belonging. Some have found here the family they were denied elsewhere. After experiencing rejection from homes or communities, they have discovered acceptance, connection, love and pride within our walls.”

Volunteers described their experience as life changing. “Volunteering at Qtopia Sydney gave me a sense of family when I needed it most,” said one volunteer.

“It’s a place where love is remembered and celebrated, and where I’ve found acceptance and lifelong friendships. Being part of Qtopia Sydney has helped me reconnect with my own story. It’s a place of healing and hope – not just for visitors, but for those of us who serve here,” they said.

Mr Fisher said the organisation was deeply honoured that Her Excellency the Governor-General, had recognised the service of more than 700 volunteers whose generosity and belief in the mission of Qtopia Sydney had built it from the ground up.

Reflecting on the plaque unveiled during the visit, Mr Fisher said, “This plaque will stand as a permanent tribute to almost 20,000 hours of service – but it also symbolises something deeper. It honours the compassion, bravery and solidarity of a community that continues to show what is possible when people come together in the spirit of understanding and love.”

The visit included a tour of the exhibitions, meetings with volunteers and staff, and the formal unveiling of the commemorative plaque in their honour.