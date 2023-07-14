Greece’s PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis voices support for same-sex marriage

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has voiced his support for marriage equality saying he believes the country is ready to bring about change.

“Same-sex marriage will happen at some point and it’s part of our strategy,” he said during an interview with Bloomberg Television in Athens on 4th July.

“Greek society is much more ready and mature.” Mitsotakis said.

Greece has recognised same-sex unions since 2015 but has not allowed full marriage for same-sex couples.

In May the Mitsotakis government passed a ban on conversion therapy for minors and included a provision that any adult wanting to be treated for unwanted same-sex attraction must explicitly request the treatment.

Health experts around the world have highlighted that it conversion therapy practices are harmful, and under Greece’s new laws such practices will no longer be allowed to be advertised.

Since marriage equality became a reality in Australia in 2017 many other countries have followed. They include Austria, Taiwan, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Chile, Switzerland, Slovenia, Cuba, Mexico and Andora. On 1st January 2024 the laws will also change in Estonia.

Mitsotakis has vowed to put forward a bill during his current term of government. His New Democracy were elected to a second term in office in June.

