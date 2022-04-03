HAAi teams up with Obi Franky on mind-melting ‘Purple Jelly Disc’

Visionary Australian producer, singer & DJ HAAi – AKA Teneil Throssell – has just released brand new single Purple Jelly Disc featuring London-based singer Obi Franky.

Following lead single Bodies of Water and off the back of her acclaimed collaboration with friends Romy (The xx) and Fred Again.., Lights Out, the track is the latest release to be taken from her highly anticipated forthcoming debut Baby, We’re Ascending, out on Mute on May 27.

Purple Jelly Disc is accompanied with a new mind-melting video created by The Horrors’ Tom Furse.

With community and collaboration being a key theme running throughout the album, Baby, We’re Ascending features an all-star line-up of contributors including Jon Hopkins, Alexis Taylor, Moxie, Obi Franky as well as the spoken word poet and trans activist Kai-Isaiah Jamal.

Additionally, Teneil chose to craft the album alongside a roster of exceptional female and non-binary creatives including designer Raissa Pardini, mixing engineer Marta Salogni (Björk, Romy), engineer/producer Francine Perry, string arranger Quinta and creative director & long-time collaborator Imogene Barron.

Baby, We’re Ascending is out May 27.

Image: Imogene Barron

