Harry Styles takes on Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ for BBC’s Live Lounge

Singer Lizzo has had a massive 2019, her third album Cuz I Love You was a worldwide smash – but more than that, tunes from her previous albums and EPs were suddenly being played everywhere. Her songs have been inescapable with Truth Hurts, Good As Hell, Boys and Juice playing everywhere.

She’s had such a monumental twelve months TIME magazine named her Entertainer of the Year.

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles has also been drawn into the singer’s orbit, covering her song Juice for his appearance on BBC Radio1’s Live Lounge.

Styles has just released his second solo album Fine Line, and its been getting great reviews. The new record sees Styles working with a range of writers and producers, many of them also contributed to his first record.

Take a listen to Harry Styles singing ‘Juice’.

OIP Staff