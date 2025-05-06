Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Head to the German Film Festival to see ‘Peacock’

News

Peacock |Dir: Bernhard Wenger | ★ ★ ★ ★ ½

Inspired by a boom in rent-a-friend agencies in Japan, Austrian writer/ director Bernhard Wenger introduces us to Matthias (Albrecht Schuch) – a companion for every occasion. Meticulously preparing for every possible occasion, he is always immaculately groomed, perfectly polite, considerate and patient.

- Advertisement -

Easy on the eye Matthias is a marvellous pin-up for his Vienna based Rent-A-Friend agency, My Companion, which is very successful if his automated modernist house and expensive car are anything to go by.

Matthias can be the perfect boyfriend, the exciting pilot father for Bring-A-Father Day at the primary school or the perfect son to impress your friends and colleagues at your sixtieth birthday.

What is more, he enjoys being a companion to someone seeking a date to a classical music concert; needing a partner to apply for a ‘couples only’ rental or sparring with someone wanting to know how to stand up against a bullying husband.

Being a blank slate that adapts to every client’s wish means that he has to put his own emotions on hold. He is such an expert at doing this that his girlfriend leaves him, saying he “doesn’t seem real any more”.

This leads Matthias to an existential crisis and, in his desperation to find his real self; he goes to an expensive yoga retreat, attempts a disastrous affair and even gets a Pomeranian puppy from Rent-A-Dog.

Matthias actually becomes more human as his perfect life unravels. He drops his mask of perfection and the fantastically black humour comes to the fore. Laugh until you cry as he strips down to his essential self while the people surrounding him still think it is a performance.

Peacock screens as part of the 2025 German Film Festival at Palace Raine Square, Luna Leederville and Luna on SX from 8 May until 28 May.

Lezly Herbert

Latest

Culture

‘King of Drag’: Drag king competition reveals fabulous guest judges

0
The groundbreaking reality competition will be the first major series to focus solely on drag king competitors.
News

The Last Mile: Where do we need to go in the journey of HIV?

0
Australia has set the goal of virtually no new transmissions by 2030, how will we make this happen?
News

Couch Potato | SBS Dateline takes us to the gay rodeo

0
Saddle up for a wild ride to Phoenix Arizona.
Culture

Much loved film ‘Pride’ to be adapted into a stage musical

0
The musical has been development for years and will soon have its debut.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

‘King of Drag’: Drag king competition reveals fabulous guest judges

0
The groundbreaking reality competition will be the first major series to focus solely on drag king competitors.
News

The Last Mile: Where do we need to go in the journey of HIV?

0
Australia has set the goal of virtually no new transmissions by 2030, how will we make this happen?
News

Couch Potato | SBS Dateline takes us to the gay rodeo

0
Saddle up for a wild ride to Phoenix Arizona.
Culture

Much loved film ‘Pride’ to be adapted into a stage musical

0
The musical has been development for years and will soon have its debut.
News

US President and White House post AI images of Trump as Pope and Jedi

0
Us President Donald Trump has been criticised as being...

‘King of Drag’: Drag king competition reveals fabulous guest judges

Leigh Andrew Hill -
The groundbreaking reality competition will be the first major series to focus solely on drag king competitors.
Read more

The Last Mile: Where do we need to go in the journey of HIV?

Graeme Watson -
Australia has set the goal of virtually no new transmissions by 2030, how will we make this happen?
Read more

Couch Potato | SBS Dateline takes us to the gay rodeo

Graeme Watson -
Saddle up for a wild ride to Phoenix Arizona.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture