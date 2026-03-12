‘Heated Rivalry’ showrunner’s next project is about Alexander the great and Aristotle

Jacob Tierney, the creator and showrunner of Heated Rivalry, is set to write, direct, and executive produce the upcoming series Alexander, a period piece that explores the little-known story of Alexander the Great and his tutor, Aristotle.

The show has just been announced by Netflix and will be based on Annabel Lyon’s novel The Golden Mean.

Jacob Tierney at 2019 Canadian Screen Awards 9Shutterstock).

“I fell in love with Annabel Lyon’s book The Golden Mean years ago and have been dreaming of telling this story ever since,” Tierney said.



The production will see him collaborating with fellow producer Brendan Brady who also worked on Heated Rivalry.



“Brendan and I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Aggregate and Netflix to bring this insanely compelling world to life.” he said.

Following the unexpected success of the gay ice-hockey romance series Tierney has become one of the hottest television producers in the world.

No casting for the series has been announced yet, nor does the series have a release date.

Lyon’s book was released in 2009 and was her debut fiction novel. In 2012 she published a follow up novel The Sweet Girl.

Alexander the Great was a King of the ancient Greek kingdom of Macedon. He was tutored by the philosopher Aristotle from when he was thirteen until the age of sixteen. He succeeded his father when he was twenty years old.