Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

High court backs decision to bar Candace Owens from Australia

News

Australia’s High Court has unanimously backed a decision by the Home Affairs Minister to reject a visa application from conservative commentator Candace Owens.

On Wednesday the full bench of the High Court ruled that the decision did not infringe an implied constitutional freedom of political communication.

- Advertisement -

In October 2024 Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke blocked Owens from being issued a visa to visit Australia for a speaking tour saying her presence in the country would have the “capacity to incite discord”.

“Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.” Burke said at the time.

Owens was scheduled to tour Australia including a date at Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Wednesday 20th November. She had also advertised appearances in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide. The tour was cancelled when she failed to secure a visa.

In their judgement the judges said the minister had argued that Owens has a history of making “extremist and inflammatory comments towards Muslim, Black, Jewish and LGBTQIA+ communities which generate controversy and hatred”.

The podcaster has over 18 million followers online and has often been accused of spreading conspiracy theories and downplaying Nazi atrocities.

She is currently being sued in the USA by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, over a podcast series she created which claims that Brigitte Macron is secretly a transgender woman.

“This is a win for social cohesion. Inciting discord might be the way some people make money, but it’s not welcome in Australia.” Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said.

Owens has been ordered to pay all of the court costs relating to the case.

Latest

Culture

Review | ‘After the Hunt’ is saved by Julia Roberts intriguing performance

0
The actors deliver great performances, but overall this is an uncomfortable and drawn out viewing experience.
Culture

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and husband Mark Manio Hoying expecting first child

0
The singer and his husband made the announcement on the US version of 'Dancing with the Stars'.
Community

Launch of new Sydney gay club goes spectacularly badly

0
A new Sydney venue is apologising and backtracking after accusations of ageism and exclusionary language.
Culture

Melanie C is going to make you sweat!

0
The singer's new album is all about the dancefloor.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Review | ‘After the Hunt’ is saved by Julia Roberts intriguing performance

0
The actors deliver great performances, but overall this is an uncomfortable and drawn out viewing experience.
Culture

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and husband Mark Manio Hoying expecting first child

0
The singer and his husband made the announcement on the US version of 'Dancing with the Stars'.
Community

Launch of new Sydney gay club goes spectacularly badly

0
A new Sydney venue is apologising and backtracking after accusations of ageism and exclusionary language.
Culture

Melanie C is going to make you sweat!

0
The singer's new album is all about the dancefloor.
News

Northern Territory makes new rule on housing transgender prisoners

0
Northern Territory Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro announced this week...

Review | ‘After the Hunt’ is saved by Julia Roberts intriguing performance

Graeme Watson -
The actors deliver great performances, but overall this is an uncomfortable and drawn out viewing experience.
Read more

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and husband Mark Manio Hoying expecting first child

Graeme Watson -
The singer and his husband made the announcement on the US version of 'Dancing with the Stars'.
Read more

Launch of new Sydney gay club goes spectacularly badly

Graeme Watson -
A new Sydney venue is apologising and backtracking after accusations of ageism and exclusionary language.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture