History of House release their debut album

News

History of House, the collaboration between the Soweto Gospel Choir and Australia’s Groove Terminator was one of the huge hits of this year’s FringeWorld.

Their show was a celebration of house music, from its early underground sounds from Chicago to the acid raves of the second summer of love, taking in the precursors of disco, funk and soul and traveled on through to the chart-topping hits of the 90s.

Now the team are back with their debut album which will let you relive the excitement of their live show.

Singer Shimmy Jiyane has explained that in South Africa there’s so many different languages but the choir often sings in Zulu.

Lead single for the album’s release is the Bob Sinclar and Steve Edwards classic, World, Hold On.

World, Hold On is about unity, love and togetherness which is what we are all about too,” explains Groove Terminator. “Shimmy’s performance in language highlights that World Hold On is not just another dance floor banger but a rallying cry for a more conscious and united global community.

The album features eleven tunes including songs made famous by Ultra Nate, Rozalla, Christopher Cross, and C+C Music Factory producers David Cole and Robert Clivilles.

Here’s the track list for the album.

Silence
Troubled
Good Life (Chantty Natural remix)
World, Hold On
Phumula
Everybody’s Free (Stakev Remix)
Ride Like The Wind
Pride (A Deeper Love)
Free
Children
You Got The Love

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

