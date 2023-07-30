Icehouse and Simple Minds team up for Australian tour

Australian band Icehouse will be teaming up with Scottish rockers Simple Minds for a national tour in 2004. The bands will headline the 2024 Red Hot Summer Tour that will include shows in Mornington, Yarra Valley, Bribie Island and Perth.

It’s been over 40 years since Simple Minds toured Australia for the first time in 1981 when they were invited by their good friends Icehouse. Both bands embraced a combination of synthesizers and guitar-based rock, and their careers have had many parallels.

History repeats itself as they come together on stage all these decades later. Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr says they are excited to repeat the journey.

“We had the best time during that six-week period, and we’re ecstatic to be able to come back and to do it all over again with our mates, Icehouse! We love everything about this band and Australia. We are always welcomed with open arms and have such a special bond with our Aussie fans. We can’t wait to get back there and play in some of the best outdoor locations in your beautiful country.”

Iva Davies from Icehouse explained how the the two bands first came into contact.

“”Back in 1981, on Icehouse’s first journey overseas, we were introduced to Simple Minds and their great stage presence when we went on the same tour supporting them around the UK. It was an exciting time and we all got on so well that we asked Simple Minds to support us when we returned to Australia.

“They did and Australians became one of the most welcoming audiences in the world for them. I’m really looking forward to our co-headlining tour next year – it will be an opportunity to relive some memories and thrilling to see how far we’ve all come since those first shows.”

With a career spanning over 45 years, Icehouse is one of Australia’s most iconic bands. Formed by Iva Davies, the band’s frontman and musical creative force, Icehouse went on to have an amazing 28 Platinum albums, eight Top 10 albums and over thirty Top 40 singles.

The band’s unofficial Australian anthem, Great Southern Land, has been a part of almost every Australian’s summer soundtrack for the past 40 years and in 2014, it was inducted into the National Film and Sound Archive’s Sounds of Australia registry.

It’s also been remixed a number of times, most notably Bill Laswell’s The Great Southern Mix, clocking in at almost 16 minutes, and the Byrralku Dhangudha remix from 1994, which features Indigenous musicians playing and singing the chorus in their own language. Its message is as current and relevant today as it was when it first appeared.

For a deep dive into the career of Icehouse, check out the podcast, A Journey Through Aussie Pop.





Simple Minds are one of the UK’s most successful bands that have achieved worldwide success. Having sold over 60 million albums, they have experienced a remarkable journey since releasing their debut album Life In A Day in 1979. Over the course of their stunning career, they have sold out stadiums and arenas across the globe.

Constantly evolving, the band’s rousing choruses and booming atmospherics made them one of the most iconic bands of the 80s. Their trademark sound has earned them massive hits – with songs such as Promised You a Miracle, Glittering Prize, Don’t You (Forget About Me), Alive and Kicking, Sanctify Yourself, Belfast Child and Let There Be Love dominating the airwaves.

In 2022 the band released Directions of the Heart, their nineteenth studio album.

The support acts for the different dates vary, but Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl will be along for different shows on the tour.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES

Saturday 10th February 2024

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite & Bachelor Girl

This is an 18-plus show

Sunday 11th February 2024

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite & Bachelor Girl

This is an 18-plus show

Saturday 17th February 2024

Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite & Bachelor Girl

This is an 18-plus show

Wednesday 21st February 2024

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE & Bachelor Girl

This is an all-ages show

Ticketmaster pre-sale:

Tuesday 1st August at 10am (local time) until Thursday 3rd August at 9am (local time)

General Public on-sale:

Thursday 3rd August at 10am (local time)

Tickets are available at: www.ticketmaster.com.au For further information, please visit: www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Source: Media Release

