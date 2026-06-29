Indoor winter carnival Ready, Set, Ride! coming to PCEC this July

Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre (PCEC) is hosting a massive indoor carnival for the whole family during the July school holidays.

Ready, Set, Ride! promises the ultimate indoor carnival experience. Each session runs for two hours with unlimited rides, entertainment and good times.

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Aside from a range of rides including Taxi Jets and wild spinners, Ready, Set, Ride! is loaded with classic sideshow games like the Rabbit Shooting Gallery and Laughing Clowns.

You can also have a boogie with live DJs, catch roving performers, enjoy delicious food, face off on arcade machines or pick up a classic Bertie Beetle showbag.

Ready, Set, Ride! runs from 4 – 19 July at PCEC. For more, head to readysetride.com.au