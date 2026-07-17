‘Invisible Boys’ wins at the WA Screen Culture Awards

The acclaimed television series Invisible Boys was one of the winners at the WA Screen Culture Awards.

Held at Luna Cinemas Leederville on Thursday, July 16, and hosted by enigmatic WA performance artist and producer, Rose Kingdom-Barron, the WASCAs once again highlighted the amazing achievements of the local industry over the past year. The awards are held alongside the Revelation Perth International Film Festival.

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“It’s been a phenomenal year for WA filmmaking and screen artists across the board – no question,” says Revelation Perth International Film Festival and WASCA Director, Richard Sowada. “Working through the diversity and strength for the judges was a real challenge but the results speak for themselves and congratulations to all. All the nominees presented us with very special works that explore so much territory. It’s very inspiring.”

Invisible Boys which explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town of Geraldton – won awards for Innovation In Television and Outstanding Achievement In Sound & Sound Design.

POINTE: Dancing on a Knife’s Edge – a captivating and moving documentary about Australian dancer Floeur Alder – won Innovation In Documentary/Non Fiction (tying with My Soul Is In A Hurry) and Outstanding Achievement In Editing for acclaimed local editor Nick Dunlop.

The big winner of the night was Trading Cards – a dark fantasy animated short film about the weight of living with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Directed by Radheya Jang and narrated by Jay Jay Jegathesan, Trading Cards took home gongs for Innovation In Short Film, Innovation In Animation, Outstanding Achievement In Performance, Outstanding Achievement In Writing and Outstanding Achievement In Original Music.

The 2026 WASCA winners are…

Innovation Awards

Innovation Narrative Feature Film Over $1m Budget

Presented by Limitless Studios – limitlessstudios.com.au

Birthright

Innovation in Narrative Feature Film Under $1m Budget

Presented by Perth Film Studios – perthfilmstudios.com

Skeleton Girls: A Kidnapped Society

Innovation in Documentary/Non Fiction

Presented by Professional Film Crew of WA – profilmcrewwa.com.au

DUAL WINNERS

My Soul Is In A Hurry

POINTE: Dancing on a Knife’s Edge

Innovation in Television

Presented by Nine Perth – 9now.com.au

Invisible Boys

Innovation in Short Film

Presented by ECU: School of Arts & Humanities – ecu.edu.au

Trading Cards

Innovation in Student Film

Presented by SAE – sae.edu.au/campuses/perth

The Couch

Innovation in Alternate Content

Presented by PAV – pav.com.au

The Great Kimberley Wilderness

Innovation in Game Design

Presented by REALMZ – realmz.com.au

I Eat Paintings When Guards Aren’t Looking

Innovation in Animation

Presented by Creative Tech Village – creativetechvillage.com

Trading Cards

Innovation in Music Video

Sorrento Strategic Accounting – sorrentostrategic.com.au

La Echolalia

Innovation in Commercial Content

Presented by Campaign Brief – campaignbrief.com

Horizon Power | Together

Innovation in Web Series or Online Content

Presented by Murdoch University – murdoch.edu.au

The Westerbergs

Outstanding Achievement Awards

Outstanding Achievement in Performance Under 18

Presented by Ali Roberts Studio – alirobertsstudio.com

e-Mum – Aalia Afshar

Outstanding Achievement in Performance

Presented by PAC Screen Workshops – perthactorscentre.com.au

Trading Cards – Jay Jay Jegathesan

Outstanding Achievement in Writing

Presented by Planet Books – planetbooks.com.au

Trading Cards – Radheya Jang

Outstanding Achievement in Sound & Sound Design

Presented by The Hen House – thehenhouse.com.au

Invisible Boys – Xoe Baird, Ric Curtin

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music

Presented by Soundbyte – soundbyte.com.au

Trading Cards – Nicholas Gardiner

Outstanding Achievement in Editing

Presented by Sandbox – thesandbox.com.au

POINTE Dancing on a Knife’s Edge – Nicholas Dunlop

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography or Visualisation

Presented by Camera Electronic – cameraelectronic.com.au

Mango Seed 《芒果芯》- Alex Gibbs

Outstanding Achievement in Production Design

Presented by WAAPA: Production & Design – waapa.ecu.edu.au

Skeleton Girls. A Kidnapped Society

Outstanding Achievement in Directing

Presented by AFTRS – aftrs.edu.au

Blunt

The 2026 WASCAs also recognised outstanding industry leaders with two prestigious Special Industry Awards. The Independent Spirit Award, presented by Umbrella Entertainment, went to David Vincent Smith, and the Contribution to the Industry, presented by Lingo Pictures and ITV Studios, went to Shane McNeil.

An award-winning writer and director based in Perth, David Vincent Smith was initially driven by creative writing before successfully transitioning his storytelling passion to cinema, earning recognition as a compelling voice in Australian filmmaking.

David made his feature directorial debut with the gripping 2024 drama, He Ain’t Heavy. Developed through Screenwest’s prestigious West Coast Visions initiative, the film starred Leila George, Sam Corlett, and Greta Scacchi. Prior to this milestone, he directed acclaimed short films such as We Were Here and I’m Not Hurting You, which served as the proof-of-concept for his debut feature. An alumnus of Screenwest’s Feature Navigator program, David continues to shape the local industry through narrative projects, major cultural video installations, and screenwriting mentorship.

Writer, director, producer, developer Shane McNeil worked in the South Australian screen sector for over three decades in script development and program management capacities. He has previously worked for the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), where he developed their creative accelerator program TV MiniLab, and for film and television training organisation Media Resource Centre (now Mercury CX), where he oversaw events, programs, workshops and funding initiatives designed to support and develop emerging filmmakers. Additionally, Shane established the Screen Studies course at Flinders University, where he served as Foundation Lecturer and Head of Screen Production.

Shane has been employed as a script developer for internationally renowned UK screen development company Arista, along with several Australian production companies including Cyan Films, Kojo Productions and Southern Light Alliance. His writing/directing credits include a number of short films and documentaries for ABC, SBS, Channel 7, SAFC, Adelaide Film Festival and Tropfest Short Film Festival; as well as serving as associate producer and co-producer on Kriv Stenders’s feature films Lucky Country and Boxing Day, respectively. Since 2023 Shane has worked as Development Manager for Screenwest.