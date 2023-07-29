Japanese pop star Shinjiro Atae announces he is gay

Shinjiro Atae found fame in one of Japan’s most popular band’s AAA. This week as he launched a solo career and his first English language work, he also shared that he is gay.

After revealing details of his sexuality at a fan event, the singer posted a long declaration of his sexuality on Instagram and also shared how his debut English language song Into the Light also explores the topic.

“July 26th, 2023, was a big day for me.” Shinjiro said in the post. “I finally gathered the courage to come out to the public as a gay man.

“I am grateful to have received media coverage from multiple platforms both within Japan and overseas.

“To be honest, I was extremely anxious before all of this happened. However, I’ve been pleasantly surprised to discover the overwhelming amount of positive feedback pouring in from both my fans and people who have come across the news about me. It’s heartwarming to see that my story is being acknowledged from all around the world, and this brings me immense joy.

“Although they may be baby steps, I sense that this world is gradually moving into the light.

“Yesterday, I made an announcement about resuming my career as an artist. I also released a new song titled Into The Light. The music video for the song is also on YouTube now. This song is packed with the emotions and thoughts leading up to this point, including my decision to come out.

“Living with anxieties and struggles is not limited to just LGBTQ+ individuals. I hope this song can be a source of encouragement for anyone carrying such emotions. I’ve aimed for it to become a song that can uplift those with similar feelings. The Japanese lyrics are available in a lyric video on YouTube, so please take a look at that too.

“A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Pride House Tokyo, Japan’s first permanent LGBTQ+ center, and ReBit, an organization providing resources and support for LGBTQ+ youth. I hope this song will touch many hearts.” Shinjiro said.

Japan is the only G7 country that has not achieved marriage equality and LGBTIQA+ do not have protections from discrimination that have been introduced in many other countries.

Listen to Into the Light.

