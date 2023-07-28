Jessie Ware and Róisín Murphy deliver a party vibe on ‘Freak Me Now’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Jessie Ware has surprised fans with a video for a reworked video for her track Freak Me Now.

The track, a collaboration with Róisín Murphy, appears on her album That! Feels Good! and was produced by hit maker Stuart Price who has previously worked with Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Scissor Sisters and many others.

“It is a huge honor to have the queen of disco, Róisín Murphy on Freak Me Now,’” Ware said in a statement.

“I messaged her hoping she may be interested in featuring on the song and before I knew it she was in the studio. She recorded all her vocals for the track and sent them over to us. I have admired her work for so many years and respect her so much.

“To have her on one of the most fun tracks on That! Feels Good! Is amazing. I can’t wait for us to do this together live in the future! I know my fans are gonna go crazy about this, as am I. I still can’t quite believe we are on a track together and have done a bonkers video together.”

The clip directed by Sophia Muller and Theo Adams sees the two performers having the time of their lives in some crazy get-ups and dancing up a storm. The use of a fish-eye lens makes it a little reminiscent of Deelite’s classic Groove is in the Heart.

Former Moloko vocalist Róisín Murphy said she’d wanted to work with Ware for a long time.

“Jessie is just brilliant, a super talented songwriter and an amazing singer,” Murphy said. “She’s truly beautiful but she’s also very funny and never take’s herself too seriously. We’ve been talking about working together for a while. When she sent me Freak Me Now I just adored it and felt it was perfectly right for me to be on the song.

“We had mad fun dressing up on the day of the video, it was fashion chaos!! Like a high-class jumble sale, behind the scenes. We laughed at our ridiculousness, and we were very silly all day! Just love her and loved everything about working with her.” Murphy said.

Take a look and put on your dancing shoes.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.