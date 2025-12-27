Join OUTdance for a game of Bingo

Perth’s LGBTIQA+ dance group OUTdance will be holding a bingo fundraiser in February and tickets have just gone on sale.

Mark Saturday 17th February in your diary and gather your friends for a night of fun that will raise essential funds for the community group.

- Advertisement -

The night will mix bingo games and dancing, and each person attending will get five bingo sheets as part of their ticket.

Plus there’ll be raffles and other fun and games too. If your flying solo, the team at OUTdance will arrange for you to be part of a table too.

Bring your own snacks and drinks, complimentary tea and coffee will be provided.

The doors will open at 7:00pm, and the action will get underway at 7:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now.