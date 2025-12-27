Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Join OUTdance for a game of Bingo

Community

Perth’s LGBTIQA+ dance group OUTdance will be holding a bingo fundraiser in February and tickets have just gone on sale.

Mark Saturday 17th February in your diary and gather your friends for a night of fun that will raise essential funds for the community group.

- Advertisement -

The night will mix bingo games and dancing, and each person attending will get five bingo sheets as part of their ticket.

Plus there’ll be raffles and other fun and games too. If your flying solo, the team at OUTdance will arrange for you to be part of a table too.

Bring your own snacks and drinks, complimentary tea and coffee will be provided.

The doors will open at 7:00pm, and the action will get underway at 7:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now.

Latest

Culture

Shape shifting provocateur JXCKY on his ‘A Body for an Eye’ EP

0
The Melbourne based artist has a bold message about mental health in his latest music.
Lifestyle

Help organise International Gynecological Awareness Day 2026

0
International Gynecological Awareness Day (IGAD) is marked each year on 10th September.
News

The Year in Review | August 2025

0
Check out all the news and events that happened in August 2025.
Culture

‘The SoccerActress’ is a one-woman show that combines storytelling, comedy and soccer

0
Catch this show that's been acclaimed around the globe.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Shape shifting provocateur JXCKY on his ‘A Body for an Eye’ EP

0
The Melbourne based artist has a bold message about mental health in his latest music.
Lifestyle

Help organise International Gynecological Awareness Day 2026

0
International Gynecological Awareness Day (IGAD) is marked each year on 10th September.
News

The Year in Review | August 2025

0
Check out all the news and events that happened in August 2025.
Culture

‘The SoccerActress’ is a one-woman show that combines storytelling, comedy and soccer

0
Catch this show that's been acclaimed around the globe.
Culture

‘Bloom & Wonder’ is a Fringe World experience for the youngest audiences

0
A new kind of circus for the very young...

Shape shifting provocateur JXCKY on his ‘A Body for an Eye’ EP

Graeme Watson -
The Melbourne based artist has a bold message about mental health in his latest music.
Read more

Help organise International Gynecological Awareness Day 2026

OUTinPerth -
International Gynecological Awareness Day (IGAD) is marked each year on 10th September.
Read more

The Year in Review | August 2025

Graeme Watson -
Check out all the news and events that happened in August 2025.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture