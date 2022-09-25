June Jones drops ‘Extrovert’ ahead of Australian tour

June Jones has shared her highly anticipated third record Pop Music For Normal Women, alongside the announcement of a nationwide tour.

Following a spattering of singles, from the devilish Goblin Mindset to If Only ft Katie Dey, Pop Music For Normal Women is also led by the latest single Extrovert, ft Alice Skye.

On Extrovert, Jones combines somber trip hop-like verses and angsty grunge choruses to create a unique yet congruous chimera of 90s musical inspirations.

A meditation on disability and its impacts on the ways we live and socialise, Jones recruited Wergaia/Wemba Wemba singer Alice Skye on guest vocals, whose experience of chronic illness informs her own songwriting.

Written, recorded, and produced in a small studio apartment during her first year of living alone, Pop Music for Normal Women promises an inventive, energetic, intense and amusing journey through eight new pop songs by Jones.

The album marks a move away from the slower, more contemplative art pop of Jones’s first two albums, Diana (2019) and Leafcutter (2021) to a more upbeat and playful sound, while retaining the candid emotionality that Jones is known for.

Catch June Jones touring Pop Music For Normal Women later this year. Tickets available here.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.