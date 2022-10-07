Justin Bieber postpones Justice World Tour amid health challenges

Singer Justin Bieber has announced he’s postponing the remaining dates on his Justice World Tour, meaning the shows he had planned to play in Australia and New Zealand will be pushed back until 2023.

The tour, originally slated to begin in 2020 before being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, kicked off in February of this year in San Diego and made stops in ten countries across three continents.

On September 6, Justin first announced he was taking a break from touring to make his health a priority. Earlier this year the singer shared he’d been diagnosed with Rasay Hunt Syndrome which cause facial paralysis.

Bieber commented on the cancelation sharing that he’d struggled after returning to the tour in South America, where he played the massive Rock in Rio Festival.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So, I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Fans with tickets to for the postponed dates should await further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available. All tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Ticketholders wishing to receive a refund are able to do so through your show’s authorised ticketing agent.

The Australian and New Zealand leg off the tour was scheduled to start at HBF Park in Perth on 22nd November before taking in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Aukland.

