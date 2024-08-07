Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate

Current Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, has announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be her running mate at the upcoming election.

Walz is a former high school social studies teacher and football coach who made the move into federal politics in 2006 when he was elected to be a Congressman for his local community in Minnesota. Notably the region had rarely voted to send a Democrat to the capital.

- Advertisement -

In 2018 he was elected as Minnesota’s forty-first Governor and he was returned again in 2022. Walz made international headlines in 2021 when he took a stance against conversion therapy practices, and in 2021 he stood up for transgender people’s right to access healthcare.

Shortly after he was announced as Harris’s pick to succeed her in the Vice President role, Governor Walz appeared alongside the Vice-President at the party’s national convention.

“He’s the kind of person who makes people feel like they belong and then inspires them to dream big,” Harris said. “That’s the kind of vice-president he will be. And that’s the kind of president America deserves.”

During his speech Walz highlighted his long service in the National Guard, contrasting his experience to that of former US President Donald Trump who was unable to serve in Vietnam because of bone spurs.

Walz said his time in politics had taught him how to compromise without compromise his values, and got a huge round of applause when he spoke about his view on other people’s life choices – shouting out “mind your own damn business.”

Former President Donald Trump, who is the Republican nominee for the upcoming election, responded to Walz selection on social media. On his Truth Social network he described the pairing of Harris and Walz as the “most radical left duo in American history”, suggesting it would lead to a movement to bring current President Joe Biden back as the nominee,



In his post President Trump misspelled Harris’s name calling her “Crazy Kamabla”, a move he’s repeat many times recently.