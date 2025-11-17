Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Keli Holiday announces national tour and new album

Culture

Australian artist Keli Holiday has announced his new album Capital Fiction will be out on February and then he’ll be heading out on a national tour.

Kicking off in Sydney on 6th March, the tour will also see Keli bring his electrifying live show to Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, giving fans the chance to experience the euphoric energy of Keli Holiday’s breakout hit Dancing2 and his latest single Ecstasy in full, sweat-soaked glory.

- Advertisement -

The Perth show will be at Freo.Social on 27th March 2026.

Keli Holiday photographed by Mitch Lowe.

Speaking on the upcoming tour, Keli said, “I can’t wait to present these songs from my album to a room of sweat and beauty. I feel that the best way to connect music to the listener is to have the room be the speaker, and the live performance of each song, be the boat we all sit in together.”

Conjuring the golden age of indie-electro dance floors, ‘Ecstasy’ was chosen by fans as Keli’s next single, with almost 25,000 votes cast online. “I gave the power to the people,” Keli explains. “They made ‘Dancing2’ what it is, so it only felt right to let them steer the next one.”

Tickets for Keli Holiday’s Capital Fiction Tour go on sale at 8am AEDT on Friday, 21st November via www.keliholiday.com/tour with pre-sale available from 8am AEDT on Wednesday, November 19.

Keli Holiday is the solo project persona of Adam Hyde, who is also one half of Australian music dup Peking Duk.

Keli Holiday Capital Fiction Tour 2026

March 6th – Metro Theatre, Sydney
March 13th – 170 Russell, Melbourne
March 20th – The Triffid, Brisbane
March 27th – Freo.Social, Perth
March 28th – Uni Bar, Adelaide

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | Movie icon Rock Hudson was born on this day in 1925

0
Rock Hudson and RuPaul were both born on this day, while poet Audre Lorde died in 1992;.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Boy Soda and Ambré, Tinie Tempah and Alex Mills, DRAMA, Y.O.G.A. featuring Taylor Moss, Faithless and Disclosure, and Khruangbin.  
Culture

‘Deadlock’ will be back on our screens in 2026

0
Detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe are back for a second adventure.
Community

Walkern Wirin arrives at The Rechabite this week

0
The event is a love letter to all First Nations LGBTIQA+ people.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | Movie icon Rock Hudson was born on this day in 1925

0
Rock Hudson and RuPaul were both born on this day, while poet Audre Lorde died in 1992;.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Boy Soda and Ambré, Tinie Tempah and Alex Mills, DRAMA, Y.O.G.A. featuring Taylor Moss, Faithless and Disclosure, and Khruangbin.  
Culture

‘Deadlock’ will be back on our screens in 2026

0
Detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe are back for a second adventure.
Community

Walkern Wirin arrives at The Rechabite this week

0
The event is a love letter to all First Nations LGBTIQA+ people.
News

Concerns over rapidly escalating online hate speech directed at LGBTIQA+ communities

0
John Carey is one of many prominent LGBTIQA+ people who has recently been subjected to barrage of homophobic comments.

On This Gay Day | Movie icon Rock Hudson was born on this day in 1925

OUTinPerth -
Rock Hudson and RuPaul were both born on this day, while poet Audre Lorde died in 1992;.
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
New tracks from Boy Soda and Ambré, Tinie Tempah and Alex Mills, DRAMA, Y.O.G.A. featuring Taylor Moss, Faithless and Disclosure, and Khruangbin.  
Read more

‘Deadlock’ will be back on our screens in 2026

OUTinPerth -
Detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe are back for a second adventure.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture