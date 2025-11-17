Keli Holiday announces national tour and new album

Australian artist Keli Holiday has announced his new album Capital Fiction will be out on February and then he’ll be heading out on a national tour.

Kicking off in Sydney on 6th March, the tour will also see Keli bring his electrifying live show to Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, giving fans the chance to experience the euphoric energy of Keli Holiday’s breakout hit Dancing2 and his latest single Ecstasy in full, sweat-soaked glory.

- Advertisement -

The Perth show will be at Freo.Social on 27th March 2026.

Keli Holiday photographed by Mitch Lowe.

Speaking on the upcoming tour, Keli said, “I can’t wait to present these songs from my album to a room of sweat and beauty. I feel that the best way to connect music to the listener is to have the room be the speaker, and the live performance of each song, be the boat we all sit in together.”

Conjuring the golden age of indie-electro dance floors, ‘Ecstasy’ was chosen by fans as Keli’s next single, with almost 25,000 votes cast online. “I gave the power to the people,” Keli explains. “They made ‘Dancing2’ what it is, so it only felt right to let them steer the next one.”

Tickets for Keli Holiday’s Capital Fiction Tour go on sale at 8am AEDT on Friday, 21st November via www.keliholiday.com/tour with pre-sale available from 8am AEDT on Wednesday, November 19.

Keli Holiday is the solo project persona of Adam Hyde, who is also one half of Australian music dup Peking Duk.

Keli Holiday Capital Fiction Tour 2026

March 6th – Metro Theatre, Sydney

March 13th – 170 Russell, Melbourne

March 20th – The Triffid, Brisbane

March 27th – Freo.Social, Perth

March 28th – Uni Bar, Adelaide