Kellie-Jay Keen’s Party of Women knocked back in the UK for a third time

British anti-transgender campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen’s plans to establish multiple political parties don’t seem to be going well.

Warning: This story has details of comments which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

In November the British Electoral Commission knocked back an application to establish the Party of Women describing its application as being “incomplete”. It the third time a submission to establish the party has been rejected.

Keen has described her political party as being one that will focus on women’s rights, and alongside establishing a UK branch she’s also spoking about it being a global endeavour with versions of the organisation around the globe.

Alongside the Party of Women, Keen has also applied to register The Other Party. Little is known about what the second party will stand for or focus on.

Earlier this year Kellie-Jay Keen, who appears online using the moniker Posie Parker, toured Australian and New Zealand with her Let Women Speak ‘speaker’s corner’ styled event.

As she toured Australia she was greeted by large crowds of counter-protesters who consistently outnumbered her supporters. During her Melbourne appearance a neo-Nazi group appeared adjacent to her event creating international headlines.

When the tour moved over New Zealand Keen was forced to flee her Aukland event was overrun by protesters and Kellie-Jay Keen was doused in tomato juice. Following the event police arrested and charged several protesters.

This week Keen spoke to Freddy Gray at Spectator TV about her moves to create her own party ahead of the upcoming British election.

“I don’t want to cast aspersions at the Electoral Commission Office, but they have been rejecting us since March. So, I’ve now instructed a barrister to make sure that every single ‘t’ and ‘i’ is perfectly dotted, because I just don’t want to give them any reason to dismiss us again.” Keen said.

The aspiring politician said she was confident that the party would soon be officially recognised. Keen said she had not yet decided where she herself would stand as a candidate, but it would probably be against a current politician with whom she had ideological disagreements with.

Kellie-Jay Keen was appearing alongside Richard Tice from the Reform Party, who outlined that his party would also be campaigning against young Britons being given any information about transgender people or being allowed to socially transition while attending school.

“We’ve made it absolutely crystal clear that there should be none of this gender questioning, allowing any social transitioning, and debate about this in schools.” Tice said.

“If I was Prime Minister, I’d instruct the Secretary of State for Education to write to Ofsted, to write to the Head Teacher of every single primary and high school and say, ‘This stops by Friday – and anybody who carries on is fired’.

Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills. The United Kingdom is expected to have a general election within the next 12 months. In the UK elections must be held once every five years, but the date the election is called is up to the Prime Minister.

