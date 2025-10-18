Kim Petras returns with ‘I Like Ur Look’

Kim Petras has shared a video for her new track I Like Ur Look.

The new tune was co-produced Petras alongside Nightfeelings, Margo XS, and Frost Children, and written with Reade Wildman, Madison Love, Angel Prost, Lulu Prost, and Nick Weiss.

It follows on from earlier 2025 singles Freak It and Polo.

Petras has described herself as entering a new era where she’s taking more creative control of her output, it’s the first time she’s been a co-producer on tracks.

So far in 2025 she’s put out three new tracks and reassures fans that an album is to follow. In an interview with V magazine she recently revealed that she’d gone through a period of change, dumping her management and starting afresh on making new music after her initial recording sessions we unproductive.

“Now I feel so much more connected to what’s actually happening in the clubs. That’s always been my goal: to make gay club music. So now I feel like it’s the kind of clubs that I currently want to go to that would play this music. It feels fucking amazing.” Petras said of her latest work.

The German artist brough out her first album Feed the Beast in 2023, and quickly followed it up with Problématique just a few months later. She’s best known for Unholy her 2022 collaboration with Sam Smith.