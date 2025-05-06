‘King of Drag’: Drag king competition reveals fabulous guest judges

LGBTQ+ streaming network Revry has released a new trailer for their new drag king competition series, King of Drag.

The groundbreaking reality competition will be the first major series to focus solely on drag kings, hosted by iconic US drag king and comedian Murray Hill.

Hill will be joined on the judging panel by fellow drag superstars Sasha Velour, Gottmik, Jackie Beat, Tenderoni, Kylie Sonique Love and Landon Cider.

King of Drag host Murray Hill

Joining these international drag legends are some of the entertainment world’s finest, including comedian Bridget Everett, director Paul Feig, Tony-nominee Cole Escola, Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson, former WNBA player Layshia Clarendon, ex-Real Housewife Lisa Rinna, rock icon Kathleen Hanna and many more.

No word yet on which kings will be competing in the inaugural season, but if this star-studded panel of judges gives us anything to go by, we’re in for some world-class talent.

Watch the chaotic trailer below.

King of Drag is coming soon to Revry.