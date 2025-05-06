Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

‘King of Drag’: Drag king competition reveals fabulous guest judges

Culture

LGBTQ+ streaming network Revry has released a new trailer for their new drag king competition series, King of Drag.

The groundbreaking reality competition will be the first major series to focus solely on drag kings, hosted by iconic US drag king and comedian Murray Hill.

- Advertisement -

Hill will be joined on the judging panel by fellow drag superstars Sasha Velour, Gottmik, Jackie Beat, Tenderoni, Kylie Sonique Love and Landon Cider.

King of Drag host Murray Hill

Joining these international drag legends are some of the entertainment world’s finest, including comedian Bridget Everett, director Paul Feig, Tony-nominee Cole Escola, Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson, former WNBA player Layshia Clarendon, ex-Real Housewife Lisa Rinna, rock icon Kathleen Hanna and many more.

No word yet on which kings will be competing in the inaugural season, but if this star-studded panel of judges gives us anything to go by, we’re in for some world-class talent.

Watch the chaotic trailer below.

King of Drag is coming soon to Revry.

Latest

News

The Last Mile: Where do we need to go in the journey of HIV?

0
Australia has set the goal of virtually no new transmissions by 2030, how will we make this happen?
News

Head to the German Film Festival to see ‘Peacock’

0
Bernhard Wenger's film had it's premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
News

Couch Potato | SBS Dateline takes us to the gay rodeo

0
Saddle up for a wild ride to Phoenix Arizona.
Culture

Much loved film ‘Pride’ to be adapted into a stage musical

0
The musical has been development for years and will soon have its debut.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

The Last Mile: Where do we need to go in the journey of HIV?

0
Australia has set the goal of virtually no new transmissions by 2030, how will we make this happen?
News

Head to the German Film Festival to see ‘Peacock’

0
Bernhard Wenger's film had it's premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
News

Couch Potato | SBS Dateline takes us to the gay rodeo

0
Saddle up for a wild ride to Phoenix Arizona.
Culture

Much loved film ‘Pride’ to be adapted into a stage musical

0
The musical has been development for years and will soon have its debut.
News

US President and White House post AI images of Trump as Pope and Jedi

0
Us President Donald Trump has been criticised as being...

The Last Mile: Where do we need to go in the journey of HIV?

Graeme Watson -
Australia has set the goal of virtually no new transmissions by 2030, how will we make this happen?
Read more

Head to the German Film Festival to see ‘Peacock’

OUTinPerth -
Bernhard Wenger's film had it's premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
Read more

Couch Potato | SBS Dateline takes us to the gay rodeo

Graeme Watson -
Saddle up for a wild ride to Phoenix Arizona.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture