Kylie Minogue and Adam Hills front hilarious tourism ads

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Kylie Minogue and Adam Hills are starring in a hilarious new tourism campaign that aims to get more British travellers to our shores.

Launched on Christmas Day, the campaign takes in some of Australia’s most iconic locations including Sydney Harbour, Uluru and Rottnest Island, plus there’s a throw back to Kylie’s big break playing Charlene in Neighbours.

There’s also some fun cameos from sporting heroes including Shane Warne, Ian Thorpe and Ash Barty, while the campaigns song, which was written by Eddie Perfect, pokes fun at British accents, attitudes and Brexit.

Take a look.



OIP Staff