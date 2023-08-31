Kylie Minogue releases the title track from new album ‘Tension’

Kylie Minogue has unveiled the title track from her new album Tension.

The new song follows on from the massive success of lead single Padam Padam and it’s understood the release of the follow up track has been pushed back several times to accommodate the success of the first single.

Kylie shared the new tune during an appearance on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 1 show in London. The video that accompanies the song will be given a global release at 7pm (WA time).

The intriguing sounding new track takes a sudden change 1 minute into the song and is one of the most unconventional sounding tunes of Kylie’s career, definitely up there with that time she sang about being a font.

Take a listen.

