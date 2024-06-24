Kylie Minogue reportedly writing her autobiography

Australian singing superstar Kylie Minogue is reportedly writing her autobiography.

The news comes hot on the heels of an announcement from Netflix that Kylie has also signed up to be the subject of a fly-on-the-wall documentary for the streaming service.

The claim comes from British tabloid The Sun who quotes a source who says, “”Kylie is at the pinnacle of her career and now feels like the perfect time to write about her life and relive some memories.”

If she is putting pen to paper Kylie would have a lot to share from her long career which began when she was a child actor on much-loved Australian TV series The Sullivans.

Long before she began releasing records Kylie was part of the crew on kids TV series The Henderson Kids and then she got her big break on soap opera Neighbours.

Minogue might also share her journey through the pop factory of producers Stock, Aitken and Waterman who wrote all her early hits, and her quest to find her own creative space.

Her music career has had a lot of ups and downs including performing at the Sydney Olympics, her Spinning Around comeback, and her resurgence with Padam Padam. She’s also collaborated with everyone from Prince to Nick Cave, Pet Shop Boys, Pharrell Williams, and Robbie Williams.

Sister Dannii Minogue put out her autobiography My Story in 2010, sharing details why her marriage to actor Julian McMahon broke down, and her rivalry with Saron Osborne when both appeared on the UK version of The X Factor.

Alongside her music, acting career and time as a coach on The Voice, Kylie could also fill quite a few chapters with details of her love life.

Over the years she’s dated Jason Donovan, INXS singer Michael Hutchence, photographer and video maker Stepane Sednaoui, actors Oliver Martinez and Joshua Sasse, model Andres Velencoso, and most recently Paul Solomons the Creative Director of GQ magazine.