Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Kylie Minogue reportedly writing her autobiography

Culture

Australian singing superstar Kylie Minogue is reportedly writing her autobiography.

The news comes hot on the heels of an announcement from Netflix that Kylie has also signed up to be the subject of a fly-on-the-wall documentary for the streaming service.

- Advertisement -

The claim comes from British tabloid The Sun who quotes a source who says, “”Kylie is at the pinnacle of her career and now feels like the perfect time to write about her life and relive some memories.”

If she is putting pen to paper Kylie would have a lot to share from her long career which began when she was a child actor on much-loved Australian TV series The Sullivans.

Long before she began releasing records Kylie was part of the crew on kids TV series The Henderson Kids and then she got her big break on soap opera Neighbours.

Minogue might also share her journey through the pop factory of producers Stock, Aitken and Waterman who wrote all her early hits, and her quest to find her own creative space.

Her music career has had a lot of ups and downs including performing at the Sydney Olympics, her Spinning Around comeback, and her resurgence with Padam Padam. She’s also collaborated with everyone from Prince to Nick Cave, Pet Shop Boys, Pharrell Williams, and Robbie Williams.

Sister Dannii Minogue put out her autobiography My Story in 2010, sharing details why her marriage to actor Julian McMahon broke down, and her rivalry with Saron Osborne when both appeared on the UK version of The X Factor.

Alongside her music, acting career and time as a coach on The Voice, Kylie could also fill quite a few chapters with details of her love life.

Over the years she’s dated Jason Donovan, INXS singer Michael Hutchence, photographer and video maker Stepane Sednaoui, actors Oliver Martinez and Joshua Sasse, model Andres Velencoso, and most recently Paul Solomons the Creative Director of GQ magazine.

Latest

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
In this week’s bumper edition we look at new videos from Baby Queen, Adam Lambert, Omar Rudberg, Keli Holiday, Empire of the Sun, Isak Danielson, John Duff, and many more.
Culture

Review | Mama Alto was worth the wait

0
The singer delivered a sensational show on the last day of the Perth International Cabaret Festival.
Lifestyle

Grab a bite: Angel Falls Grill

0
Have you ever tried Venezuelan cuisine?
Culture

‘Deadloch’ actors up for Logie Award

0
Kate Box and Madelieine Sami have both been nominated for a silver Logie Award

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
In this week’s bumper edition we look at new videos from Baby Queen, Adam Lambert, Omar Rudberg, Keli Holiday, Empire of the Sun, Isak Danielson, John Duff, and many more.
Culture

Review | Mama Alto was worth the wait

0
The singer delivered a sensational show on the last day of the Perth International Cabaret Festival.
Lifestyle

Grab a bite: Angel Falls Grill

0
Have you ever tried Venezuelan cuisine?
Culture

‘Deadloch’ actors up for Logie Award

0
Kate Box and Madelieine Sami have both been nominated for a silver Logie Award
History

On This Gay Day | Australia’s first Mardi Gras march

0
It was met with unexpected police violence.

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Graeme Watson -
In this week’s bumper edition we look at new videos from Baby Queen, Adam Lambert, Omar Rudberg, Keli Holiday, Empire of the Sun, Isak Danielson, John Duff, and many more.
Read more

Review | Mama Alto was worth the wait

Graeme Watson -
The singer delivered a sensational show on the last day of the Perth International Cabaret Festival.
Read more

Grab a bite: Angel Falls Grill

Graeme Watson -
Have you ever tried Venezuelan cuisine?
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture