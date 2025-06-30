Search
NATO chief denies he called Trump “Daddy”

News

Last week President Trump headed to the NATO summit and European leaders were eager to flatter and boost the political leader’s ego.

As Trump spoke at the gathering in The Hague, he described the war between Israel and Iran as two school children fighting.

“You know, they fight like hell. You can’t stop them. Let them fight for about two-three minutes, then it’s easy to stop them,” Trump said.

US President Donald Trump.

Eyebrows were raised when NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte responded, “Daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get them to stop.”

Later Rutte clarified his remarks insisting her was not referring to Trump as “Daddy” and insisted he was only making the comment in jest.

“What I said is that sometimes, in Europe, I hear sometimes countries saying, ‘Hey, Mark, will the U.S. stay with us?’ And I said that sounds a little bit like a small child asking his daddy, ‘Hey, are you still staying with the family?’ So in that sense, I used ‘daddy’ — not that I was calling President Trump daddy.” Rutte said.

The White House loved the remark though ands within hours had a post on its official social media set to the music of Usher’s tune Hey Daddy.

In the Michigan Senate Republican Senator Jonathan Lindsey said Trump was a “father figure’ to all Americans, suggesting that the ‘Daddy’ moniker should be embraced.

A brief and uncomfortable silence followed, before gay Democratic Senator Jeremy Moss responded:

“You don’t wanna know what daddy means in my community”.

