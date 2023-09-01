Kylie Minogue shares space age video for ‘Tension’

Kylie Minogue has shared the video for Tension the new song she released earlier today.

The clip sees multiple Kylie’s battling it out in a sci-fi space opera and includes the same motel room that featured in her previous clip for Padam Padam.

This clip, like her previous one, was directed by legendary video maker Sophie Muller.

Muller has an impressive resume having previously worked with Eurythmics, Shakespear’s Sister, No Doubt, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Garbage, and many others. She’s been behind many of Kylie’s recent videos including Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You, Kiss of Life, A Second to Midnight, Magic, Golden, Stop Me From Falling, Golden and Say Something.

Take a look.

The new tune was written by Minogue, Anya Jones, Camille Purcell, Jon Green, Duck Blackwell and longtime collaborator Richard Stannard.

