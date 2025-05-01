Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Labor MP apologises for father’s homophobic remarks at polling booth

News

Labor MP Jerome Laxale has issued an apology on behalf of his father Alain who was caught on camera making homophobic remarks to a Liberal party volunteer.

Laxale is the current member for Bennelong, the inner city Sydney seat previously held by former Prime Minister John Howard.

- Advertisement -

In the exchange Alain Laxale is seen asking a Liberal party volunteer “How’s your boyfriend?”

When the volunteer responds I’m not gay, buddy.” Laxale retorts, “How’s your bum? How’s your bum, sore today?”

The shocked volunteer responds saying “Excuse me?”

Alain Laxale and his son, Labor MP Jerome Laxale.

News of the video was first broken by The Sydney Morning Herald to who the MP gave an apology.

“I love my Dad but the things he said were deeply offensive and completely unacceptable. He should not have said them. I’ve spoken to him and he regrets them and apologises unreservedly.” the first term MP said.

Laxale was previously in local government serving as the Mayor of the City of Ryde for two terms from 2015 until 2016, and then again from 2017 until 2022.

HIs seat his seen as a key battleground in Saturday’s election as he only holds the seat with the tiniest of margins of 0.04%.

The seat was first created in 1948. Bennelong had only two sitting members in its first 58 years of existence. Bennelong was represented from 1949 until his retirement in 1974 by Sir John Cramer. He was succeeded by John Howard who went on to become Prime Minister.

When Howard lost the 2007 election, he also lost his seat to Labor’s Maxine McKew. At the following election in 2010 the Liberals regained the seat with former tennis champion John Alexander.

Alexander went on to win the seat four more times, including a 2017 by-election caused by his own resignation under Section 44 of the constitution. Alexander was discovered to hold dual citizenship that he was previously unaware of.

Laxale was elected in 2022 when Alexander retired, he won over the Liberals candidate Simon Kennedy. The difference between the two candidates after preferences was just 1,234 votes. This time round the Liberals Scott Yung is the challenger.

Latest

Culture

Spilt Milk announces a return to WA in 2025

0
The festival will be at Claremont Showground. on 7th December.
Community

This year WA Mental Health Week will celebrate empowering communities

0
Now is the time to start planning your events.
History

On This Gay Day | Tasmania decriminalised homosexuality in 1997

0
Australia's journey to decriminalisation was a slow process.
News

British soccer player given whopping suspension for on pitch gay slur

0
It's not the first time he's been accused of using gay slurs during a game.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Spilt Milk announces a return to WA in 2025

0
The festival will be at Claremont Showground. on 7th December.
Community

This year WA Mental Health Week will celebrate empowering communities

0
Now is the time to start planning your events.
History

On This Gay Day | Tasmania decriminalised homosexuality in 1997

0
Australia's journey to decriminalisation was a slow process.
News

British soccer player given whopping suspension for on pitch gay slur

0
It's not the first time he's been accused of using gay slurs during a game.
News

Which WA seats will be in focus on election night

0
All eyes will be on Tangney, Curtin, Moore, Canning and other WA seats once counting gets underway.

Spilt Milk announces a return to WA in 2025

OUTinPerth -
The festival will be at Claremont Showground. on 7th December.
Read more

This year WA Mental Health Week will celebrate empowering communities

OUTinPerth -
Now is the time to start planning your events.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Tasmania decriminalised homosexuality in 1997

OUTinPerth -
Australia's journey to decriminalisation was a slow process.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture