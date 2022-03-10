Labor senator Kimberly Kitching dies suddenly aged 52

Labor senator Kimberly Kitching has died suddenly from a suspected heart attack, she was 52 years old.

The unexpected passing of the Victorian senator has sparked a wave of tributes from all sides of politics. Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said the sad news had come as a shock for her colleagues.

“The Labor family is in shock tonight at the tragic news that our friend and colleague senator Kimberley Kitching has died suddenly in Melbourne. My sincere condolences to her family. Kimberley will be missed by us all.” Anthony Albanese said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also offered his condolences, saying the news had come as a terrible shock.

“The death of Senator Kimberly Kitching, at just 52, is a deep and terrible shock.” the Prime Minister said, describing the Labor senator as a serious parliamentarian who had a deep interest in Australia’s national security.

“She had a passion about Australia’s national interest and argued for it.” Morrison said. “She demonstrated that her passion for her country was always greater than any partisan view. She clearly loved her country and it genuinely showed.”

Senator Kitching grew up in Queensland and was childhood friends with Chloe Shorten, the wife of Labor member Bill Shorten. Commenting on her passing on Thursday evening Bill Shorten said her passing was “an immense loss to Labor and the nation”.

“As well as her innumerable accolades she has been a wonderful friend to myself, my wife Chloe and our family. To know Kimberley was to be touched not just by her serene intellect but her incredible warmth and vivacity.”

Senator Kitching studied law at the University of Queensland and was admitted as a solicitor by the Supreme Court of Queensland. She moved to Melbourne in 1995 and worked for a wide range of organisations including LookSmart, Drake International and the Health Services Union.

She served as a City of Melbourne Councilor in the early 2000 and worked as a ministerial advisor in the Victorian state governments lead by Steve Bracks and John Brumby.

Senator Kitching joined the parliament in 2016, replacing the retiring Stephen Conroy. Under Opposition leader Anthony Albanese she served as Shadow Assistant Minister for Government Accountability and was the Deputy Manager of Opposition Business in the Senate.

OIP Staff

