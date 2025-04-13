LGBTIQ+ Health Australia calls for concrete commitments ahead of election

Ahead of the 3 May federal election, LGBTIQ+ Health Australia (LHA) has launched its policy priorities for the 2025 federal election, calling for concrete commitments and actions to improve the health and wellbeing of LGBTIQ+ people.

“LHA’s highest priority is implementation of the National Action Plan for the Health and Wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ People 2025–2035. We are seeking commitment to delivering on the Plan’s promise through with specific targets, dedicated funding and clear timelines,” said LHA Chair, Carolyn Gillespie.

- Advertisement -

The National Action Plan for the Health and Wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ People 2025–2035 (National Action Plan)[1], launched by the Australian Federal Government in December 2024, sets out an ambitious plan to improve support and health care for LGBTIQ+ people.

LHA Chair, Carolyn Gillespie

LGBTIQ+ people have poorer health outcomes, particularly regarding mental health and suicide, some cancers, and alcohol and other drugs use. These disparities are directly linked to stigma and discrimination.

“LHA has today launched its Policy Priorities for LGBTIQ+ Health and Wellbeing: 2025 Federal Election, including specific recommendations for urgent action. We will be sending copies to parties and candidates in the federal election seeking their support and commitment,” Gillespie said last week.

“As part of delivering on the National Action Plan, LHA seeks urgent action to address well-known health and wellbeing disparities, with recommended projects that include improving access to gender-affirming healthcare, medical care for people with innate variations of sex characteristics, mental health services, aged care, domestic and family violence responses, and disability inclusion.

“LHA calls on all candidates for the federal election to also commit to strengthening the LGBTIQ+ community-controlled health sector, as crucial partners in delivering the National Action Plan and to ensure sustainable, culturally safe, and accessible services for LGBTIQ+ people right across the country,” Gillespie said.

“Last year, the ABS estimated there are over 900,000 LGBTI+ Australians 16 years and older[2]. Every electorate in Australia has voters who are LGBTIQ+ people, their families, friends and allies who will be looking to their election candidates for action on LGBTIQ+ health disparities.

LHA also urged all candidates for the Federal election to unequivocally reject harmful rhetoric targeting LGBTIQ+ people during this election period.

“Public attacks on our communities have real and lasting consequences—fuelling stigma, discrimination, and direct harm to mental health and wellbeing,” Gillespie said.